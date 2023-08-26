Tom Smothers, of the legendary comedy duo The Smothers Brothers, will be selling items from his Glen Ellen estate from Sept. 22 to 24.

Smothers is selling off hundreds of items from his property, from metal works and ornate glassware to furniture and even a piano as he prepares to downsize his estate. The 100-acre Warm Springs Road property went up for sale in 2019 for $13 million, but was relisted in 2020 for $9 million by Tina Shone of Sotheby’s International Realty.

“During its heyday, the list of celebrities that visited the ranch including Robin Williams, John Belushi, Tuesday Weld, Pat Paulsen, Bill Murray and Don ‘Father Guido Sarducci’ Novello,“ The Press Democrat wrote in 2020.

The estate sale listing includes 111 pictures of items for sale, which include patio furniture, a recreational vehicle, antique farm equipment and a large pile of wood.

The Smothers Brothers were a popular comedy act in the 1960s, first catapulting onto the scene with humorous folk songs, with Tom on guitar and his younger brother, Dick, on stand-up bass.

In 1967, they hosted the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which began as a run-of-the-mill comedy-variety show but evolved into an evocative comedy show that tested the bounds of what was considered permissible on TV at the time.

With their show, the brothers presented countless musicians to America, including George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Buffalo Springfield, Joan Baez, The Doors, Cream and Simon and Garfunkel.

The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour also steered into the controversies of the time, offering satirical critiques of the Vietnam War, the presidents of the United States and racism, which in part led to their cancellation by CBS.

For more information about the estate sale, or to see the items available for purchase, go to estatesales.org. Interested parties can also call 415-302-3496.

