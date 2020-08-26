Subscribe

Evacuation notices lifted for thousands in Sonoma County as firefighters gain stronger hold on Walbridge fire

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 26, 2020, 8:11AM
The Walbridge fire will burn for days yet and smolder for longer, but crews are rapidly gaining command of the 54,500-plus-acre wildfire in northwestern Sonoma County, cutting deep lines around its perimeter and hampering the flames within.

Though officially just 17% contained by nightfall, the 9-day-old wildfire was sufficiently in hand Tuesday that emergency officials lifted evacuation orders and warnings across a wide swath of the area, reducing the number of people under such notices by about 85%, county Emergency Management Director Chris Godley said.

When the day dawned, more than 40,000 Sonoma County residents were under some kind of warning or order. But by afternoon, just over 5,100 people were still subject to mandatory evacuation, with an estimated 424 advised to be ready to go if conditions changed, officials said.

Brian Cassatt, was thrilled to be back home on Drake Road, from which he had been driven a week earlier by chunks of burned wood flung from across the Russian River. He described an odyssey that took him and his family to motels in Ukiah, Clear Lake and, finally, Santa Rosa.

“Living in a hotel, not knowing from day to day whether the fire’s going to take over your town, it’s so much stress,” Cassatt, 54, said. “And living in a hotel where everybody’s the same way.”

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose district includes much of the area along the northern bank of the Russian River that’s still under evacuation, welcomed home those who had been cleared to return and offered words of solidarity to those still ordered to say out.

“Stay strong, and let us know if you need anything,” she said. “Truly, we are here working for you. We want to make sure that you have a safe and appropriate place to stay during the duration of your evacuation.”

Communities still considered at risk were those north of the Russian River, around the Mill Creek drainage west of Healdsburg and above Dry Creek on the fire’s eastern front.

But “crews are making great progress, and the weather is cooperating, so we’re cautiously optimistic that we’re making headway out here today,” Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said from Chemise Road above the Dry Creek Valley, where he was overlooking a firing operation intended to help steel containment lines.

Further west, near the Sonoma Coast, the 2,360-acre Meyers fire near Jenner was all but contained, and more than 800 residents there had been cleared to go home a day earlier. Firefighters made similar gains Tuesday across the five-county region where the wider set of LNU Lightning Complex fires erupted after a siege of dry lightning on Aug. 16 and 17.

The massive Hennessey fire, comprised of seven wildfires that had merged together across Napa and Lake counties, verging into Yolo and running rampant into Solano through Vacaville one night, was at more than 299,400 acres on Tuesday, with 29% containment.

The primary remaining trouble spot involved a treacherous area near the Napa-Lake county line, between the Palisades ridge southeast of Mt. Saint Helena and the town of Middletown, hit hard in the 2015 Valley fire.

Firing operations were planned there on Tuesday afternoon to try to burn out fuel and choke off the fire so it can’t advance on the Lake County community.

“This is kind of the last, most difficult piece of this fire, and were hoping that today, with the break in the weather the last two days, that we get that opportunity to do so,” Cal Fire Operations Section Chief.

On the Walbridge, crews had surrounded much of the footprint of the fire with containment lines, but they remained untested for the most part and could not be counted on to withstand a shift in winds or activity, Nicholls said.

Where containment had been achieved, the lines are expected to hold back flare-ups or buffer any embers cast out from inside the fire perimeter, he said.

Other areas that still required significant work included a span of steep, heavily timbered landscape above the lower Russian River communities of Guerneville and Rio Nido, near Mt. Jackson, as well as the rough terrain near King Ridge Road and The Cedars, north of Cazadero, and above the Dry Creek Valley.

Fire commanders, though competing for resources with wildfire campaigns statewide, continued to show small gains, with 2,207 personnel assigned to the LNU Lightning Complex by Tuesday night. No separate breakout for the Walbridge was available.

Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh said 12 National Guard hand crews with about 250 people assigned to the LNU Complex were scheduled to arrive by week’s end, as well.

Though forces were slight compared to what they might normally be in a major wildland firefight, “We are looking good on where we stand with all the resources we have and coming in,” Kavanaugh said Tuesday.

Heavy smoke that has hung in the area visibility has limited opportunities for air tankers and other aircraft to offer support to ground crews cutting containment lines, particularly in Sonoma County. Those missions were grounded again much of Tuesday.

But Kavanaugh said three of the mammoth air tankers and two large air tankers utilized Monday had spread 87,000 gallons of red fire retardant cross the entirety of the LNU Lightning Complex, including the Walbridge.

“To date, as of this morning, we’re up to 2.8 million gallons of retardant that’s been dumped on the LNU Complex, across the entire — on all the fires that we’ve had, combined, from the very beginning,” Kavanaugh said.

Cal Fire cautioned residents, especially those returning home, to resist the urge to deploy their drones to see what has happened around their communities in the fires’ wake.

Cal Fire spokesman Jeremy Rahn acknowledged people have natural curiosity about seeing the fire and as well as damage to the landscape and, potentially, neighborhoods.

But “if drones are flying, we can’t,” he said.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said one incident already had been reported near Guerneville, an area where the wildfire remains active.

“It interferes with the strike, with the aircraft, so we just want to keep obviously the pilots safe so they can do their job,” Valencia said. “I’m sure it’s interesting to try to get a perspective of what’s been run, but you’re not doing any justice or doing us any favors with that.”

Cal Fire said structure losses from the LNU Complex had risen to 978 by Tuesday night, with 256 damaged across the multi-county area.

County-by-county numbers were not expected until at least Wednesday, as damage assessment teams have been out in some areas for only a couple of days.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said residents in affected areas need to remember the stress and grief that some of their neighbors will soon be facing as they go back into their communities “and realize they no longer have homes.”

For Cassatt, who left with a trailer full of belongings along with his wife, their adult daughter and his mother, all of whom live in different homes on Drake Road, the return home was a happy one.

He said he has amazing photos of their flight through a blizzard of ash, of the hills in flame from Highway 101, of big air tankers starting to attack. And he brought home stories of multiple mishaps as they tried one motel after another.

When they finally landed on Santa Rosa Avenue with other evacuees, they learned, too, that firefighters from the Bay Area, cities like Berkeley and Oakland, were staying there, too, resting up between 24-hour shifts on the fire lines.

The firefighters were exhausted and didn’t want to talk much, but “the first thing they said was, ‘We’re sorry you’re going through this,’ “ Cassatt recalled. “So humble. And you know, we’re like, ‘What do you mean? You’re our hero.’ “

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

