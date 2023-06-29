A judge has sentenced a former Sonoma woman to 30 days in jail, with 60 days of work release, for lying to police about an attempted kidnapping she detailed in a viral Instagram video nearly three years ago.

Katie Sorensen appeared before Judge Laura Passaglia McCarthy during a sentencing hearing Thursday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court. She was then taken away in handcuffs.

On April 26, a jury convicted Sorensen of one count of filing a false police report but acquitted her of two others related to alleged false statements she made in interviews with the dispatcher and officer.

Each count carried a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail or under work release.

A video of Sorensen recounting her unproven claims that a Petaluma couple — later identified as Sadie and Eddie Martinez — tried to kidnap her children while they were all at a Michaels store on North McDowell Boulevard Dec. 7, 2020, went viral after she posted it on Instagram.

She claimed the couple followed her through the store before trying to grab her son’s stroller in the parking lot. She called a dispatcher minutes after leaving the store and was interviewed by a Petaluma police officer.

The Instagram video emerged a week later.

During an interview with Petaluma police shortly after the alleged incident, Sorensen identified two people who appeared in a surveillance photo presented to her by investigators as the couple that she said tried to take her kids.

Investigators ultimately concluded that they did nothing wrong as the attempted kidnapping never happened.

During the hearing Thursday, Sadie Martinez briefly addressed the court. She said a “heartfelt apology” could have prevented matters from reaching this point.

“This didn’t have to be like this,” she said.

Sadie and Eddie Martinez reached for each other’s hands as the judge spoke, getting ready to outline Sorensen’s sentence. Eddie Martinez kissed his wife’s hand.

He wanted to feel the support from the person he started the case with. He reminded himself that whatever happened, they brought it this far.

Prosecutors maintain Sorensen was an “influencer” attempting to financially benefit from her social media content.

Investigators say her video included details that weren’t presented during her first interview with law enforcement, including that someone tried to grab her son’s stroller.

During her trial, Sorensen testified that she misinterpreted the events of Dec. 7. Prosecutors, though, continue to balk at that explanation.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Staff writer Madison Smalstig contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi