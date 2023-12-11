Ex-Sonoma ‘mom influencer’ didn’t report false kidnapping, attorney argues in appeal

A former Sonoma woman only gave her version of events and never lied to Petaluma police about a kidnapping attempt she referenced three years ago in a viral Instagram video, her attorney contends in a recently filed court appeal of the woman’s misdemeanor conviction.

Charles Dresow’s argument is part of an appellate brief filed Dec. 1 in Sonoma County Superior Court on behalf of Katie Sorensen. She was convicted April 26 of one misdemeanor count of filing a false police report.

Her conviction stems from a Dec. 14, 2020 interview she had with investigators about her claims that a Petaluma couple had tried to kidnap her children outside a Michaels store seven days earlier.

Dresow contends Sorensen answered questions about her observations from Dec. 7 and did not knowingly report a crime that never happened.

“Simply answering questions and providing information, some of which the prosecution alleged to be false, does not provide sufficient evidence of the offense,” Dresow wrote in the brief.

A spokesperson from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office did not return a request for comment Friday.

Sorensen gained notoriety after she posted an Instagram video in which she talked about the kidnapping attempt, which she said took place outside the Michaels store on North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma. The video subsequently went viral.

She was accused of claiming a Petaluma couple, Sadie and Eddie Martinez, tried to kidnap her children outside Michaels on Dec. 7

She said the couple followed her through the store before trying to grab her son’s stroller in the parking lot.

Sorensen called a dispatcher minutes after the alleged attempt and was interviewed by a police officer shortly after, but neither conversation led to a formal investigation.

Her Instagram video emerged a week later with details that she did not provide to the dispatcher or the police officer. This led to investigators contacting Sorensen on Dec. 14.

During that interview, police presented a surveillance photo of two people at Michaels and Sorensen identified them as the couple she claimed tried to take her kids.

Investigators later concluded that the Martinezes did nothing wrong.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Sorensen in May 2021. She was charged with three counts of filing false police reports associated with the two conversations on Dec. 7 and the interview on Dec. 14.

During her jury trial, the prosecution presented surveillance videos showing she and the Martinezes never interacted at Michaels.

Sorensen who testified in her own defense, told jurors she misinterpreted the events of Dec. 7.

On April 26 this year, a jury acquitted her of the two counts related to the Dec. 7 conversations with police, but convicted her of the third count associated with the Dec. 14 interview.

In his appeal brief, Dresow wrote, “Since she was acquitted of the December 7th false statements alleged in Count 1 and 2, there is no underlying presumption that she knowingly falsely reported a felony or misdemeanor in her statements made on (Dec. 14).”

Court records did not specify a date for the next phase in the appellate process.

Proceedings in Sorensen’s criminal case resume Jan. 11 to verify completion of implicit bias training, which was a condition of her sentence.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi