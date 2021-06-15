Excessive heat warning issued Sonoma County as temperatures set to soar

A looming heat wave has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory and excessive heat warning for much of Sonoma County and the rest of the Bay Area beginning Wednesday.

The hot weather will bring increased risk of human-caused wildfires, the weather service said in the advisory, issued Tuesday.

With the exception of the immediate coast, all of the North Bay is under a heat advisory beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday through Friday at 1 p.m., meteorologists said.

High temperatures are expected to be “well above average,” ranging from the low 90s to the low 100s, the weather service said. Onshore winds will keep the coast cooler, meteorologists noted.

By Thursday, temperatures are expected to ratchet up further, prompting the weather service to issue a warning of excessive heat beginning at 11 a.m. through Friday at 1 p.m. for the North Bay hills, the weather service said. Lower elevations will remain under a heat advisory.

High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will range from the 90s to the low 100s and could reach 110 in the hottest Bay Area locations, meteorologists said.

No power outages are anticipated during the heat wave, the state’s electric grid operator, California ISO, said last week in a news release.

The operator is expecting demand for electricity to ramp up when temperatures rise, which could trigger the company to issue a call for voluntary conservation, the release said.

“In the past, Californians responding to calls for conservation has significantly reduced stress on the grid and avoided further emergency actions, including the need to rely on reserve power resources or rotating outages,“ the release said.

But if stress on the grid is extreme, the operator could implement rotating outages, it says. Such was the case during a heat wave in August 2020.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.