Experts: Mountain lion spotted in Petaluma likely returned to nature

Wildlife sightings can be reported to the Department of Fish and Wildlife by phone at 707-528-2002 or online at apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir.

Do not approach a mountain lion. If you see one, stay calm, do not run, crouch or turn your back. If it moves in your direction or acts aggressively, do all you can to appear intimidating, attempt to appear larger by raising your arms. If it continues to move in your direction, throw things in its direction. If that doesn’t stop it, start throwing things at it, aiming for its body not its head. Prevention is key, but if attacked, fight back.

A mountain lion that captivated the community as it traveled through Petaluma overnight Tuesday has likely made its way back to its natural, wildland habitat, officials said Friday.

The animal, which California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Ken Paglia said was likely a juvenile male recently separated from its mother, was first spotted by Petaluma Police officers at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday near Highway 101 and Corona Road.

It was sighted at least two more times in the early hours Wednesday, including when it was captured on camera about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in Petaluma resident Joe Luchok’s backyard near Petaluma High School in west Petaluma.

The last confirmed sighting appears to have come just a couple of hours later – at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in the hillside near Hayes Avenue. Since that time, there have been no additional reported sightings.

And despite an exhaustive search involving multiple cameras and a phalanx of officers, Petaluma animal control agents have not been able to home in on the mountain lion, said Mark Scott, executive director of North Bay Animal Services.

Scott said he’s had three officers making rounds in an attempt to determine the mountain lion’s whereabouts. The team also deployed four game cameras, which have captured plenty of deer and the occasional house cat, but no mountain lions.

North Bay Animal Services planned to set up six more cameras Friday night, relying on donated equipment after two of the original cameras were stolen.

Scott said officers are instructed to spot the mountain lion, track it and alert the public to any danger. But they are also equipped with tranquilizer guns if the situation calls for it.

For state wildlife officials, the decision to tranquilize an animal comes down to balance.

“From our perspective, it’s kind of finding that balance of letting that animal be a wild animal, giving it a chance to go back to its natural habitat,” Paglia said. “On the other hand, being there to ensure there’s no public safety issue.”

Paglia said it’s fairly common for juvenile male mountain lions to be spotted in more popular areas during the summer months, as they seek to establish new territories after their moms kick them out.

State biologists are almost certain the same juvenile male lion is responsible for the entire cluster of recent sightings in Petaluma.

Scott said it appears the mountain lion has found its way back to more appropriate enivrons after its trip through town.

“People are giving it a lot of room,” he said. “That will allow it to make its way back to where it needs to be. Obviously we don’t anyone to harm themselves or the cat.”

