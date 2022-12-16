For more information on available resources, visit Sonoma County’s Emergency Readiness, Response and Recovery website .

West County Community Services has expanded its shelter capacity at the Guerneville Veteran’s Building, 16255 First St. The organization is also providing hats and gloves.

Space is available at Redwood Gospel Mission through the Entertaining Angels Nomadic Shelter Program at 101 Sixth St. in Santa Rosa. This is a sober shelter for adults and families and operates 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Call 707-542-4817 for information.

Beds are available at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 209 W. Matheson St. in Healdsburg, when temperatures drop below 38 degrees or there are two or more consecutive days of rain. Space is available for adults and families and the shelter is open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Call 707-433-6161 for more information.

During the day, people seeking shelter also can visit three Santa Rosa parks and recreation facilities with heated lobbies.

Daytime homeless services are available at Catholic Charities’ Drop-in site at the Caritas Center, 301 Sixth St., Suite 108, M-F: 6 a.m.-11a.m. and 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m., closed Saturdays and Sundays.

Petaluma: At the Beverly C Wilson Center, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Sebastopol: At the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center at 390 Morris Street, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Sonoma: At the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First St. W., from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Santa Rosa : At Catholic Charities’ Caritas Center at 301 Sixth St., Suite 108, in downtown Santa Rosa, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Repeated bouts of freezing weather across Sonoma County have strained the region’s network of homeless services, as providers, public officials and volunteers scrambled to open and operate overnight warming centers and winter shelters for the county’s unsheltered population.

Four temporary warming centers have been opened in recent weeks in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sonoma and Sebastopol, their operations largely spearheaded by nonprofits in partnership with cities.

So far the additional sites have been able to meet demand, providers said, but the rush to set up centers and properly staff them in a short time frame has highlighted the need for a more centralized, countywide response, some homeless providers and advocates say.

West County Community Services’s year-round shelter in Guerneville has had to turn away up to five people who remain on a waitlist, said Tim Miller, the nonprofit’s executive director. They’ve expanded their overnight shelter from 27 to 31 beds and are setting up four more.

There are individuals who prefer to stay outside for a variety of reasons, Miller said, adding that a full-time outreach person has been spending the past few days across the lower Russian River handing out coats, hats, gloves and sleeping bags to anyone they can find outside.

Leighann receives a sleeping bag from Arnis of West County Community Services, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in Guerneville as the regions homeless population battles sub-freezing morning temperatures. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Richard Waldie, 72, a former Placer County bus driver who’s has been homeless in Santa Rosa for the past three years, stood outside the packed warming site at Catholic Charities’s downtown Caritas Center on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s difficult,” Waldie said. “A lot of us are still having to sleep out in the cold and a lot of people just have a blanket and nothing else. They could die out here easily.”

No exposure deaths or injuries have been reported amid the run of frigid nights and wet weather in recent weeks, according to Redcom, the county’s emergency medical dispatch center.

Still, amid an uptick in local homelessness since last year, the high demand for limited housing slots means people can be left waiting for months on the street with few available warm spaces nearby.

Waldie is one of many individuals waiting to secure a permanent housing slot through programs that include the state-funded Project Homekey, used over the past two years repurpose a half-dozen local lodging properties for homeless housing.

Many homeless individuals often choose not to go to shelters because they don’t want to depart from their belongings or go into crowded spaces, Waldie said, but they’ll frequently get kicked out of the streets or from under bridges, even when it’s raining.

“I’m dying to get off the streets or I’ll die here,” he said.

To battle sub-freezing temperatures this winter, Catholic Charities opened a warming center at Caritas Village, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 for those experiencing homelessness. About 40 individuals took advantage of a hot meal and a warm place to sleep. Most came in, ate their meal and quickly dozed off. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Sonoma County’s annual homeless count documented a 5% increase in Sonoma County’s overall homeless population since 2020, to an estimated 2,893 homeless residents. The count also found the number of people who were chronically unsheltered increased by 23%.

Santa Rosa has teamed up with Catholic Charities, a nonprofit, to open the largest warming center in the county at the new Caritas Center campus, opened in September off A and 6th streets.

The center has a capacity for 90 people overnight and is designed for people to come and go throughout the night, said Kelli Kuykendall, Santa Rosa’s homelessness manager.

Eric Sonway, a Santa Rosa man with disabilities, sat bundled up in a hat and coat on a bench outside the warming center Wednesday.

“There could be a couple more warming shelters but this one’s nice and I appreciate everything they’ve done here,” he said, eating a granola bar. “I try to help out and volunteer as much as I can.”

The center served between 58 and 70 people Monday through Wednesday evenings, said JennieLynn Holmes, Catholic Charities chief executive officer.

Sam Jones Hall, the largest year-round shelter in the county, also run by Catholic Charities, averaged 150 people over those same three nights, Holmes said.

Under a new policy, the city requires three consecutive days with overnight lows below 32 degrees or three nights of rain with “major or extreme risk levels” to open a temporary warming center.