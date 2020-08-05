Faced with mounting financial obstacles, Petaluma to ask voters for sales tax increase

Petaluma City Council Monday voted unanimously to place a one-cent sales tax measure on the November ballot, in what will be its second attempt in six years to convince residents to approve a general tax measure to bolster the city’s beleaguered coffers.

The ballot measure, which has yet to be named, is estimated to generate approximately $13.5 million annually, according to staff analysis. These funds are intended to be spent on the city’s ongoing fiscal sustainability initiative and on community-identified priorities in road maintenance and public safety.

It would raise the current sales tax rate, currently among the lowest in the county, from 8.25% to 9.25%, indefinitely.

This new city-specific proposed tax increase will join a growing list of other County tax measures on the November ballot, presenting a heavy choice for voters in the midst of a pandemic and ensuing economic downturn.

Compared to Petaluma’s last proposed tax hike in 2014, which was defeated, this measure has garnered full-throated support from the city council, including Mayor Teresa Barrett, who said the increase in revenue is crucial to providing city maintenance and services.

“We have had to cut our staff to the bone since 2008 in incredibly painful and deep cuts, and our community has already paid the price for that,” Barrett said. “We were already behind on some maintenance we need in the community, with the roads in particular. Now we’re seeing in such a difficult time how important it is to have a good and strong city.”

Petaluma has struggled to maintain a balanced General Fund budget for years, first knocked down by the 2008 financial crisis and now further crippled by the pandemic.

From 2008 to 2012, the city cut General Fund services by 33% and depleted the General Fund reserve. Following four years of significant cuts and downsizing ending in 2012, the city has since been operating on a year-to-year financial plan.

Increasing pension costs also continue to batter city finances, rising an expected $1.5 million a year over the next 10 years. Meanwhile, the city is anticipating a $4.7 million shortfall in revenue from the impacts of the coronavirus on retail, tourism and housing activity.

Surrounding cities Cotati, Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Sonoma are also pursuing their own tax renewal measures, with Cloverdale moving forward with a proposed renewal of its utility user fee tax.

Former Councilwoman Janice Cader-Thompson said this measure feels like déjà vu of the failed 2014 measure, and questioned if residents would vote to increase taxes in perpetuity at a time of unprecedented economic suffering.

“They’re making it very difficult to rescind this tax measure. If they had just put a five-year sunset to show the public the benefits of this sales tax, then in four years they could prove it is doing a good job and the public could extend it,” Cader-Thompson said. “In perpetuity means it’s a forever tax. It never goes away. Especially right now during COVID, there are a lot of people that are hurting.”

Council member Dave King recognized that it is a large ask for some families.

“I think all of us recognize that these are economic tough times,” King said. “There probably never really is a good time to put a tax measure on the ballot. No one likes taxes, no one likes to pay them. But we do like the services they provide.”

King and other council members argued that the increase will give the city General Fund stability in the long-run, painting a picture of dire financial need, and a tax increase as a last resort.

“I’m really tired of (having) the No. 1 worst roads in the entire nine Bay Area county region,” Councilman Kevin McDonnell said. “Also, we have the lowest tax rate in our county. Maybe those two things go together hand in hand. We are out of options, or we’re looking at more cuts.”

The ballot measure is a general tax increase, requiring a simple majority to pass.

