Fact or spin? Activists question use of private firm to produce Sonoma County Sheriff’s video on shooting by deputy
When a deputy shot and killed a farmworker during a July 29 foot chase through a remote corner of the Knights Valley, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office quickly sent raw body camera footage from the incident to a civilian public relations company.
Two weeks later, the firm had produced an edited, 11½-minute video using selections from more than 2½ hours of body camera footage. The video outlined the Sheriff’s Office narrative of the shooting and was posted to the agency’s Facebook and YouTube page on Aug. 14, a Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff Mark Essick told The Press Democrat he released the video to address public concerns about the shooting as quickly as possible.
However, he has yet to release the raw video, saying he has only has one member of his staff trained in using editing software to redact the footage for public viewing.
Local reform activists, however, described the Facebook video as propaganda and criticized Essick’s use of a public relations consultant to create what they say are one-sided videos that give the public an incomplete picture of use-of-force incidents.
“Residents of Sonoma County paid with their own tax dollars to have a company with a history of obfuscation of the truth remove their ability to decide for themselves based on actual evidence what happened in the killing of David Pelaez-Chavez,” said Alan Worstell, a volunteer with the North Bay Organizing Project, a Santa Rosa-based coalition of religious, environmental, labor, student and community organizations in Sonoma County. He spoke at a rally Monday evening rally in front of the sheriff’s office.
Worstell and other speakers criticized two companies created by Laura Cole, a former television reporter turned PR consultant, which have been paid at least $200,000 by the county since 2016.
Those payments have come during a period where the county has had to pay out several large wrongful death or excessive force settlements totaling nearly $12 million since 2019. Those settlements, in turn, have contributed to large increases in the county’s liability insurance premiums, which are shouldered by taxpayers.
Amid increased public scrutiny of law enforcement’s use of force both here and nationwide, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has for six years paid Cole a monthly fee of $2,500 to $3,000 to cultivate its online image and provide media coaching.
The agency pays additional fees to Critical Incident Video for the production of narrated, curated body camera footage following use of force incidents.
Those videos included the video the law enforcement agency published Aug. 14 outlining its version of the events that led to the July 29 shooting by Deputy Michael Dietrick.
Dietrick and another deputy had chased Pelaez-Chavez for nearly 45 minutes after what law enforcement officials cast as an erratic series of criminal acts around isolated homes.
It remains unclear what Pelaez-Chavez, a Lower Lake resident, was doing in the area. He was holding gardening tools and a rock when he stopped running from the deputies, but dropped the rock to the ground. According to the sheriff’s office, he was in the act of picking up a second rock preparing to throw it when Dietrick fired three times and killed Pelaez-Chavez.
A toxicology report has not been released. Pelaez-Chavez is a convicted felon with a 2012 firearm conviction that led to his deportation to Mexico. Authorities have not said if deputies were aware of that criminal history or Pelaez-Chavez’s identity during the pursuit.
At Monday’s rally, the dead man’s brothers described him as a cheerful hard worker, a father, grandson and uncle providing for two children back in Mexico. The death had shattered Pelaez-Chavez’s son and daughter, Alfredo Pelaez said.
“My brother was going through a difficult time and what he needed was help,” Pelaez said.
Like others, the family has expressed a desire to view the complete footage.
‘Bring in the experts’
The sheriff’s office paid nearly $5,950 for production of the most recent video, Essick said. In the past, it has paid $4,900 for such videos, according to records obtained by The Press Democrat.
Essick said his office contracts with Cole to provide a level of media expertise he cannot afford to provide through staffing.
“It's an acknowledgment that as cops we're not necessarily experts in some areas and you've got to bring in the experts … to help you out,” Essick said.
Department officials say the videos are created to help comply with a state law enacted in 2019 that requires law enforcement agencies to publish body camera footage in the wake of uses of force that cause grave injury or death.
