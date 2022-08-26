David Pelaez-Chavez, a 36-year-old farmworker, was shot and killed by Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Dietrick about 10 a.m. Friday, July 29 after a 45-minute foot chase through rugged terrain near Geyserville.

Deputies had been called to the sparsely populated rural area earlier in the morning to investigate what appeared to be an abandoned car, which turned out to be registered to Pelaez-Chavez.

A short time later, two homeowners called 911 to report someone trying to break into their homes. In one case, authorities said a man identified as Pelaez-Chavez threw a rock through a window of a home but ran away after the homeowner threatened him with a gun.

At least one other homeowner in the neighborhood also pulled a gun, forcing Pelaez-Chavez to flee again.

This time he carjacked a pickup belonging to a workman at one of the homes. The workman tried to stop Pelaez-Chavez and was dragged about 20 feet before letting go. He was not injured.

Pelaez-Chavez then stole an ATV, which he later crashed into a creek.

After deputies came upon the ATV, they began chasing Pelaez-Chavez on foot.

Pelaez-Chavez, who had a prison record stemming from assault and weapons charges more than 10 years ago and had been deported at least once, was barefoot and armed with a large rock and two gardening tools.

According to police accounts, he was standing 10-15 feet from Dietrick and deputy Anthony Powers, who attempted to use his stun gun on him.

Investigators say that when the stun gun appeared ineffective, Dietrick fired three shots.

Dietrick has been with the Sheriff’s Office for five years. In 2016, while working as an officer in the Clearlake Police Department, he shot and killed a 46-year-old burglary suspect named Joseph Louis Melvin.

Authorities at the time said the shooting was justified because Melvin, who was found to be high on methamphetamine and armed with a gun, attacked Dietrick with a foot-long steel flashlight, causing the officer to fear for his life.

The incident was captured on body camera footage.

Both deputies in the July 29 incident have been placed on paid suspension in keeping with standard policy.

Members of Pelaez-Chavez’s family have criticized the sheriff’s office for their lack of transparency in the shooting and questioned why “they were hunting him like an animal.”

On Aug. 14, a Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff’s office released a video produced by a public relations firm showing selected excerpts from the body camera footage. That video shows deputies attempting to order Pelaez-Chavez to drop to the ground in Spanish.

His reply, in Spanish, was, “You’re going to kill me.”

The state attorney general’s office has declined to investigate the shooting. The local Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach has said it is cannot review the investigation until it is completed.