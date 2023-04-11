For the first time since submitting their draft vision for the future of Petaluma’s fairgrounds property to city officials last month, leaders with the 4th District Agricultural Association held a town hall to publicly discuss that vision, and what they hope the future will hold after their current lease with the city expires in December.

Last week’s two-and-a-half-hour forum, held April 5 at the fairgrounds’ Herzog Hall, was heated at times – unavoidably, perhaps, given the tension that’s been building between city leaders and the 4th DAA’s Fair Board – but it struck a conciliatory tone overall with a theme of “partnership.”

During the event, members of the nine-person Fair Board took time to highlight the property’s significance to Petaluma and in their own lives, before giving the floor to a speaker panel that included Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, former Petaluma City Council member and ex-Fair Board member Brian Sobel, and Michael Flores, deputy secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture – all of whom expressed support for the Fair Board’s vision.

“This place is more than an annual fair. It’s a place where memories are made, old friends meet and the community gathers to celebrate the talent of their neighbors,” Rabbitt said, expressing hope for a “lasting partnership” between the Fair Board and local leaders to achieve a successful future for the fairgrounds and its tenants.

“The best outcomes will emerge from learning from one another, communicating with one another (with) everyone at the table, listening intently and earnestly solving the problem at hand,” Rabbitt said.

The town hall followed a March 20 submission of a preliminary vision for the 55-acre property to the city by Sonoma-Marin Fair CEO Tawny Tesconi. That vision entails leaving many of the fairgrounds’ features relatively unchanged or merely upgraded – so that the Sonoma-Marin Fair can continue as is, they say – while leaving room for a resiliency center, farmers market, agricultural space, and open space. Maps of the vision plan were handed out to attendees at the town hall.

During the second half of the town hall, the panel and Fair Board members addressed questions submitted by people in the audience. A total of 38 questions were received overall on topics including finances and maintenance costs, legal issues, thoughts on the City Council’s vote to transfer management power over to the city, and what the Fair Board hopes to see in future leasing terms.

To the last question, they said they’d like to see at least a 30-year lease with their vision in mind.

Four City Council members – Mike Healy, John Shribbs, Karen Nau and Brian Barnacle – were present at the town hall, and Barnacle even took time to step up in the public comment portion to address confusion over the Oct. 24 City Council decision to move the property’s management into the city’s hands, and clarify that “the fair is not going anywhere.”

Barnacle’s comments were followed by a response by Fair Board president Michael Parks, who noted Barnacle said in a recent City Council meeting that if necessary, another entity could be brought in to run the fair in place of the 4th DAA.

In a Tuesday phone call with the Argus-Courier, Barnacle acknowledged he had made the statement, but also said Parks’ comment was missing important context.

“The people of Petaluma want and deserve their fair, and if the Fair Board is not going to allow their CEO to negotiate a new agreement with the city, then the city has to have a Plan B. When I made that comment, the CEO wasn’t providing any information,” Barnacle said.

He added, “One week later to the day, they sent over a proposal and it included some of the information that we need. So my hope is that they understand that we’re serious in continuing to have the fair and that they want to be the ones who put it on.”

The Fair Board emphasized that their forum was not set up as a way to be contentious toward city officials, but to display transparency to the public and to again express their interest in wanting to sit down with city leaders and work together toward a vision that works for everyone.

“We are much stronger together than we are separate,” Parks said. “There are a lot of resources on both sides, there is a lot of knowledge on both sides. All we have to do is come together and that’s all we want to do, that’s all the Fair Board has ever asked for.”

Working together is still very much a possibility. Barnacle said Tuesday that an April 12 meeting is in the works between City Manager Peggy Flynn, Tesconi and Parks. Flynn and Tesconi both confirmed the meeting, and while details were not given, Flynn said they are hoping to make progress on finalizing a short-term agreement, giving them more time to create a master plan for the fairgrounds.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.