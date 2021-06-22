Fairgrounds operators ask for community input on future of property in online survey

After the pandemic last year delayed negotiations over the future of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, the site’s operators last week launched an online survey to ask residents what they want from the 55-acre property.

Led by the property’s operator, 4th District Agricultural Association, the 14-question survey aims to collect community input as leaders look to re-launch negotiations to decide what to do with the expansive city-owned site once its lease expires 2023.

Residents are prompted to share how they currently use the site, how often they visit, and what uses they’d like to see in the future, among a few other related questions.

“We normally collect survey data each year at our fair, but without that public event, we have lost two seasons of feedback and input,” CEO Allison Keaney said in an email. “The data should be helpful, and we will share it with the city.”

The 4th District Agricultural Association, its board appointed by the California governor, has run the fairgrounds since 1936, including operating the annual fair. Subleases of the property include the Petaluma Speedway, Live Oak Charter School and Happy Hearts Pre-School, as well as Java Hut and El Roy’s.

The survey is available online until July 15, and can be accessed through this link or accompanying QR code.

