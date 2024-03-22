The expression “good egg” came about sometime around 1900 to mean a nice or agreeable person. In Petaluma, with its egg-producing heritage and yearly Butter and Egg Days celebration, it means something more – a moral leader in the community.

Indeed, a new Petaluma Good Egg is selected yearly, honored during the Butter and Egg Parade and has their name put in the history books. And this year, a better Good Egg couldn’t have been found than Faith Ross.

She took the news of her selection with characteristic modesty.

“A friend texted me congratulations,” she said. “I texted back, ‘For what?’”

Ross didn’t even know she was in the running for being a person who has “helped highlight, preserve, and contribute to the positive promotion of the city of Petaluma,” as the Good Egg description goes.

“It’s supposed to be someone who is a role model,” Ross said, perhaps not realizing just how much she is one.

But again, Ross, cofounder of Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, previous president of the Petaluma Museum, and instigator of the offshoot youth organization Grapevine – which empowers local Black youth to be leaders – is just being modest.

Born in the Bay Area during World War II, where her father worked at the Alameda shipyard, Ross and her family lived in Oakland until the war’s end. But her mother missed her native Louisiana, and so the family moved back to the South.

It would take another war to bring her back to the Bay.

In 1968, her husband was stationed at Fort Ord near Monterey, but when he was called away to overseas duty in Vietnam, she moved in with relatives in Oakland again. By 1975, her husband was home, and they had a son. They were looking for a place to make their permanent home.

“We had put a down payment on a house in Pleasanton,” she recalls.

Luckily for Petaluma, her coworker had just purchased a new house here and told Ross about it. They found the prices significantly lower in the sleepy farming community, asked for and received their down payment back, and bought their own house on the east side of town.

“I love the small-town feel,” she says of Petaluma. “I love that you can easily get involved in the community if you want to.” Soon after moving to Petaluma, she connected with another Black woman in the community, Gloria Robinson. Together, they had an idea to share Black history and culture with the community they called home.

At first the two women attended NAACP meetings in Santa Rosa, which had a larger Black community. Soon they decided to start their own organization to bring local Black families together, and in 1978, Petaluma Blacks for Community Development (PBCD) was created.

They decided to start with a picnic. “We had over 50 families there that day,” Ross said. “We didn’t know the community was that big.” Forty-five years later, they still hold the picnic annually, and now it’s open to everyone who wants to share in the culture and history of the city’s Black residents.

“It’s not fancy, it’s hot dogs and chips,” she said. But that hasn’t stopped the event's growth. Recently, the group added a health fair, with more than 41 organizations involved, which is now an essential part of the yearly event.

Ross’ creativity and community-mindedness again came to the forefront during the pandemic. In 2021, as local restrictions ebbed and flowed, she found herself downtown, and it was empty. So she and local photographer Paige Green decided to do something about it.

Ultimately, 70 black-and-white photos of diverse Petaluma families were created, and all answered one question: “What does family mean to you?” The fascinating portraits were hung in empty storefront windows.

The idea worked. People came downtown to view the exhibit. Ross even recalls a few people who told her they had come from out of town because they had heard about it.

Curating exhibits wasn’t new for Ross, who with the PBCD developed a small Black History Month exhibit at Adobe School, where her two sons attended. Four decades later, the exhibit has grown into a highly regarded Black History Month display on the main floor of the Petaluma History Museum.

Despite these accomplishments, Ross is most proud of her family. Her two boys have given her eight grandchildren, who now live all over the world, from Germany to Sacramento. Currently, she is trying to figure out a way to be in three places at once as two grandkids are graduating from college and one from high school, all on the same day.

But if anybody can figure out how to show up for all three kids, it’s the Petaluma woman who wants her legacy to be of someone who “tried to live her values of commitment to family and community.”

The council of former Good Eggs, which meets every year to select a new Good Egg, believes she has.