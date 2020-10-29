Fall holidays in Petaluma adapt to restrictions

In the 12 years Israel Escudero has helped plan Petaluma’s El Dia de Los Muertos celebration, he says none have been as difficult, or as important, as this one.

Instead of the ebullient, month-long string of events and festivities, most of the visible hallmarks of the cherished celebration remained stowed away this October, the pandemic smothering most plans.

But while the city’s banner events for this weekend’s Halloween and El Dia de Los Muertos holidays remain canceled, a few creative alternatives have popped up in their place.

Virtual Costume Contest: Submit photos by Friday, Oct. 30. Details on the city of Petaluma’s website Petaluma Arts Center El Dia de Los Muertos Exhibit: Saturday, Oct. 31 to Sunday, Nov. 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors must wear masks, socially distance, and building capacity will be strictly enforced to precent crowding. Water Witch Paddle: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Masked and costumed paddleboarders can launch from the Petaluma Floathouse docks. HallowLuma Drive-Thru: Saturday, Oct. 31, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees must register for a free time slot before arriving, costumes and car decorations are welcomed. Learn what activities are deemed “high risk” by the Centers for Disease Control and plan accordingly.

For Escudero, that entailed curating the Petaluma Arts Center’s four-day El Dia de Los Muertos exhibition, which opened Oct. 17, as a way to provide community members a place to safely visit and observe the celebration.

“The community in Petaluma has embraced this holiday, after 20 years of doing this, it belongs to them now,” he said. “Although things are different, it’s still a magical time of the year.”

Opening day festivities featured an outdoor performance by Paquiyollotzin Ballet Folklorico of Petaluma, and socially-distanced attendees lined for their turn to enter the indoor gallery, which holds several altars, or ofrendas, created by local artists and residents.

The exhibit will open for the final time this weekend, on Saturday Oct. 31 and Sunday Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Escudero said it was important to offer some way for community members to mark the occasion, as the coronavirus pandemic, its economic blowback and the fast-approaching presidential election have converged to create an extremely difficult year for many.

“It’s about celebrating the lives of the loved ones, and in a way to find some peacefulness during this time of COVID,” Escudero said. “Some of the altar-makers tried to honor some victims from COVID, victims from the wildfires we’ve had in Sonoma, and also dedicated some to the kids that have died in immigration camps.”

In an upside down year, the small exhibit is one pocket of normalcy, far-removed from the typical month-long festivities marking El Dia de Los Muertos in Petaluma.

Most downtown businesses’ display windows and entryways are not host to ornate ofrendas, commemorating departed friends and loved ones, and hundreds will not be converging on city streets in the annual candlelight procession.

The same is true for typical Halloween celebrations, often a city-wide affair.

For the first time in about two decades, downtown Petaluma streets will not fill with thousands of costumed families participating in the Trick or Treat Trail, when businesses and storefronts fling open their doors to hand out goodies.

Marie McCusker, Executive Director of the Petaluma Downtown Association, said roughly 80 businesses normally participate, with upwards of 5,000 residents taking part.

“It’s devastating, it really is, it gives the community a chance to come downtown and for moms to see new stores and build goodwill with merchants,” McCusker said. “A lot of people usually stay in the area afterward and have dinner somewhere, so it’s all just very sad.”

Trick-or-treating is strongly discouraged by Sonoma County public health authorities and by the City of Petaluma. Residents along D Street, the most popular trick-or-treating spot, were given notices from the city discouraging against handing out treats, suggesting homes turn their front lights off.

D Street resident Gillian King-Bailey, who is a second-generation resident after her parents, said she’s never had a Halloween where she hasn’t passed out candy to crowds of kids.

“We’re turning our lights off, which kind of makes us feel like curmudgeons, because as a kid you’d hate those dark houses,” she said. “But we just don’t want to encourage it this year, since it’s considered a high-risk activity.”

Yet like El Dia de Los Muertos, organizers of Petaluma’s Halloween events are also finding new ways to mark the weekend while abiding by safety regulations.

Petaluma Parks and Recreation is hosting their first “Hallowluma Drive-Thru” at the fairgrounds, where families can register for a time slot to visit the drive-in parade. Community groups in costumes will line the concourse and hand out a goody bag at the end.

An informal gathering of paddelboarders will take to the Petaluma River for another year of “Water Witch Paddle.” Petaluma Standup Paddle invites masked, costumed spellbinders to launch from the Petaluma Floathouse dock in the Turning Basin Saturday between 2 and 4 p.m.

The city is also hosting a virtual costume contest, welcoming submissions by Friday, Oct. 30. Prizes will include best dog costumes, most original and best group costumes.

“There’s been some creativity in the community over how to safely celebrate the holidays this weekend, which is so nice to see,” McCusker said. “It’s typical Petaluma.”

At this weekend’s reopening of the El Dia de Los Muertos exhibit at the Petaluma Arts Center, Escudero hopes people will take the time to visit and carve out a small moment of peace for themselves. People can leave messages at the community altar, or pay their respect to those pictured in the themed ofrendas.

“The spirit is still there, it’s just a different time,” Escudero said. “But we are still here in Petaluma, and we will be ready to pick up once things go back to normal.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)