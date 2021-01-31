Families of special-needs students say districts ignoring return to classroom rules

As weeks turned into months of distance learning for her three children, Emily King felt like she had cut everything to the bone.

The Petaluma mom cut her work hours as an actuary to eight hours a month. She cut her time helping her first grader, Paige, manage her Zoom lessons. She cut her play time with 4-year-old son Evan.

The one thing she was most reluctant to cut were the hours working with her 8-year-old daughter, Megan, who has Down syndrome and autism.

Megan, like about 9,000 other students in Sonoma County with special needs, lost critical components of her support network last March when classrooms abruptly closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Painstaking, hands-on work with teachers and therapists — work that had helped Megan learn to hold a pencil, verbally express herself and practice running and jumping — was moved online, all but eliminating their effectiveness.

King is not a trained teacher or a licensed speech or occupational therapist. Taking on those jobs left King with less time to do her most important job: being a mom.

“I just know that for our family, we have reached a breaking point,” she said

Students of all abilities in Sonoma County are experiencing an unprecedented number of failing grades and high rates of anxiety since the beginning of the pandemic. But the struggles of special-needs students, and their families, have been compounded exponentially by distance learning.

Parents of special-needs students say their children have no realistic way to access academic lessons, let alone physical and speech therapy sessions, via a computer screen.

Regression, parents say, is not only academic, it’s physical, emotional and behavioral.

“I’m in contact with a lot of families. They are in absolute crisis because their kids are not getting services that they desperately need,” said Sarah Ponsford, mom of a special-needs student at Santa Rosa High School and chairwoman of the Sonoma County Community Advisory Committee for Special Education.

“The parents are in crisis, the kids, the siblings. They are in financial crisis because they are not working as much,” she said. “This is not the same for all families.”

‘It’s the risk factor’

It does not, and should not, be this way, advocates argue.

Schools could reopen classrooms tomorrow for special-needs students in Sonoma County.

State guidelines do not prevent schools from reopening immediately for small cohorts of high-needs students, regardless of how quickly the virus is spreading or where the county is on California’s colored-coded system that sets benchmarks for reopening classrooms, businesses and public life.

In September, on the heels of an announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Board of Education, the California Department of Public Health issued guidance that would allow schools and districts to bring small groups of high-needs students — specifically special education students — back to campus for in-person learning.

But that never happened in the vast majority of Sonoma County’s 40 independent school districts, where 13% of the county’s nearly 70,000 transitional kindergarten through 12th grade students receive some level of special education services.

In December, when Newsom unveiled his “Safe Schools For All” plan, he highlighted special-needs students, citing the federal Individuals with Disabilities Act which entitles students to special education and related services. School districts are largely providing those services via Zoom. Families say it’s nothing close to adequate or fair.

“That’s a district-by-district decision,” Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington said at a community briefing this month. “Small cohort instruction is not prohibited under the current tiers.”

However, many districts have decided it is too risky to bring special-needs students back to campus, citing the danger of transmitting the virus among teachers, students and their families. Some of these students are medically fragile, while others might not be able to adhere to rules on facial coverings and social distancing, educators say.

“It’s the risk factor, and for many of the students that are high risk, as it’s related to health standards, it’s not safe,” Herrington said. “Each board makes that decision.”

Multiple special education directors from across Sonoma County did not return calls and emails seeking comment on their policies.

In Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest school district, about 2,300 of the district’s 15,700 students are entitled to receive special education services. Yet none has had access to regular in-person instruction and therapy, even though state guidelines permit it. As a stopgap measure, the district co-sponsored day camps to serve high-needs kids. But only 23 of the 328 students attending the camps are classified as special education students, and none is served by credentialed teachers.