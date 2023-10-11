As of last weekend, Petaluma has officially welcomed its newest piece of public art.

Huru ‒ a towering steel structure by world famous sculptor Mark di Suvero ‒ is technically not new. The 6-ton, 38-foot-tall, wind-activated structure was created in 1985 and has been featured in exhibitions across the U.S., and most recently at San Francisco’s Crissy Field.

Now the sculpture has been installed, on a long-term basis, as the striking new centerpiece of Petaluma River Park on the McNear Peninsula.

The physically demanding technical installation took place on Oct. 2 and 3, and was given a grand public welcoming on Saturday, Oct. 7, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony overseen by Petaluma Mayor Kevin McDonnell.

The installation itself was described in a recent news release as an “elaborate and intricate dance of 6 tons of steel getting perfectly positioned and oriented.”

Huru ‒ an Australian aboriginal word meaning “hello” and “goodbye” ‒ playfully resembles a human figure waving its arms in either welcome or farewell.

The sculpture has been loaned to Petaluma River Park ‒ 24 acres purchased and overseen by the nonprofit Petaluma River Park Foundation ‒ by the estate of Lowell McKegney, a longtime friend of di Suvero, who worked with him as his studio director. McKegney was gifted the sculpture back in the 1980s. Attending the celebration on the weekend was McKegney’s wife and daughter, Carol and Katy McKegney.

Also present was Di Suvero, who at 90 remains active today, continuing to design massive sculptures as he has done for over 60 years, and alternating between studios in Queens, New York and Petaluma.