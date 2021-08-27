Fatal crash forces closure of Lakeville Highway outside Petaluma in both directions

A fatal vehicle accident on Lakeville Highway at Stage Gulch Road outside Petaluma forced the closure of the roadway in both directions on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Lakeville Highway is closed between Browns Lane and Highway 37.

The CHP’s traffic incident page said the accident, near Ernie’s Tin Bar, involved a motorcycle rider and a semi-truck. The motorcycle rider was reported lying on the roadway.

Officials said the accident happened shortly after 11 a.m. and emergency crews were responding.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes while CHP conducts its investigation.

