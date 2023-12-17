Fatal crash reported near Petaluma

Head-on collision on Roblar Road leaves one person dead|
JEREMY HAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 16, 2023, 8:32PM
One person was killed in a head-on crash on Roblar Road early Saturday evening, authorities said.

The accident was reported at 5:13 p.m. in the area of 3355 Roblar Road, north of Petaluma, according to Redcom, the county’s emergency dispatch center.

According to the CHP’s incident report page, the accident involved a white pickup and a white Volvo SUV that had been passing vehicles and running red lights.

No further details were immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay

