Fatal motorcycle crash south of Petaluma snarls Highway 101 commute

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 7, 2022, 7:58AM
A fatal motorcycle crash between Petaluma and Novato snarled Monday morning traffic on southbound Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash near the San Antonio Road offramp in northern Marin County was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

Two southbound lanes were blocked until about 9 a.m., the CHP said.

The motorcyclist who died has not been identified, said CHP Officer Darrel Horner.

No other vehicles were involved, according to Horner.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

