The recent killing of a 21-year-old man by a mountain lion in El Dorado County was tragic and shocking.

And while that attack may be concerning to residents of Sonoma County, which is home to around 75 of the big cats, experts emphasized Monday that the fatality was also highly unusual and not a cause for alarm for Californians who enjoy the outdoors and sometimes find themselves in habitats shared by mountain lions.

On Saturday, Taylen Brooks, of Mount Aukum, was attacked by a mountain lion while foraging for deer antlers in the El Dorado National Forest, some 20 miles east of Auburn, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.

The cougar that killed Taylen also mauled his 18-year-old brother, Wyatt, who underwent multiple surgeries after suffering “traumatic injuries to his face,” according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. He is expected to recover.

The last time a person was killed by a mountain lion in California was 20 years ago, on the Cactus Trail of the Whiting Ranch Wilderness in Orange County. On Jan. 8, 2004, Mark Reynolds was believed to have been repairing a broken chain on his mountain bike when a cougar attacked and killed him. The same big cat ambushed another biker several hours later. Anne Hjelle fought back, got help from friends and survived.

Since 1890 there have been fewer than 50 verified mountain lion attacks in California, according to the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. Of those, six have been fatal.

For a mountain lion to attack a person, let alone kill them, is “incredibly rare — an extreme anomaly,” said Quinton Martins, a Glen Ellen-based conservationist who is the principal investigator for Living With Lions, a research project that studies the behavior of mountain lions by collaring them and tracking them as they range throughout the North Bay.

Living With Lions is a partnership between Audubon Canyon Ranch and True Wild, of which Martins is managing partner. That business offers wildlife experiences ranging from local mountain lion tracking trips to private African safaris.

By tracking the cats in state parks and other places people recreate, said Martins, Living With Lions knows that it’s common for mountain lions to be nearby, sometimes even “lying next to the path,” as hikers, runners and cyclists pass by.

‘And they completely ignore people’

Among the big cats Living with Lions is tracking in the North Bay is P-13, whose territory covers some 13,000 private properties. “He’s dealing with people, encountering people, every single day,” said Martins.

“Mountain lions avoid humans as much as possible. That’s just what they do.”

As more and more humans have moved into the big cats’ habitat, however, opportunities for encounters increase.

In 2019, a juvenile male mountain lion was captured at the Santa Rosa Plaza shopping mall after wandering into the downtown area from a nearby creek. The cat was shot with a tranquilizer dart, and eventually released back to the wild — but not before at least one Santa Rosa police officer took pictures of the feline while it was sitting beside the mall’s iconic hand statue.

At the time, wildlife officials theorized that the wildcat ended up at the mall because it had “dispersed” to a new territory, intent on finding a territory of its own.

With hunting skills not fully developed, wandering on unfamiliar turf, said Greg Martinelli, state wildlife lands program manager, juveniles can end up in “odd areas” — like a shopping mall on a Monday morning.

On Jan. 6, a man posted a video on Instagram of himself and his mother walking on Pine Flat Road in the Mayacamas Mountains, east of Healdsburg. After hearing a twig snap, he turned to see a mountain lion lunging from the underbrush, toward them.

He yelled and waved his arms, and the cat veered away, then watched them from the brush as they escaped.

Such encounters remain rare exceptions

The big cats, also known as cougars, panthers, catamounts, and by other names, “are really deer and elk specialists,” said Josh Rosenau, director of Policy and Advocacy for the nonprofit Mountain Lion Foundation. “That’s what they’re interested in.”

Noting that Saturday’s was the first fatal mountain lion attack in California in two decades, he said, “That’s a lot of people recreating near a lot of mountain lions.” Brooks’ death “was an incredibly rare thing to happen. By the numbers, it’s about as likely as being struck by lightning on your birthday.”

He referred to a project conducted in Santa Cruz, where researchers gathered the carcasses of deer struck by cars, then placed them in remote places monitored by trail cameras. Sometimes, when big cats came to dine, the researchers played recordings of frog calls. The mountain lions did not interrupt their meals.

When recordings of human voices were played, however, “the mountain lions cleared out,” said Rosenau.

‘They really don’t want to be near us’

To hikers and others who spend time on wooded trails, and who are worried about seeing mountain lions, he suggests talking, “or playing a podcast on your phone. It won’t make you popular with other hikers,” but it does keep the big cats at bay.

“They really are scaredy cats,” he said. “If you have an encounter on the trail, they’re not there to get in a fight. That’s not what they’ve evolved to do. If you act big and tough, like something other than a deer, for the most part, they run away.”

