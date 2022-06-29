Fatal Roblar Fire moved quickly, ‘looked hot,’ neighbor says

Josh Norwitt and his 11-year-old daughter were outside their home off Roblar Road on Monday afternoon when the girl noticed heavy smoke in the distance.

Already situated several hundred feet above sea level, about 5 miles west of Cotati in unincorporated Sonoma County, the pair immediately took to higher ground in the hillside.

From there, they watched as flames quickly approached their ranch, Norwich said, estimating that the fire got as close as 400 steps from their home.

“The wind was blasting at that point so the fire was almost horizontal and it was moving quickly. It looked hot,“ the 42-year-old man said.

Ultimately, the Roblar Fire scorched about 63 acres, according to Cal Fire. Norwitt said that included about 25 acres on his property.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, which was contained Monday night, along with the death of a man found inside a skid steer construction vehicle on scorched land adjacent to Norwitt’s property.

It was the first reported death in a wildfire in nearly two years. The most recent deaths in a wildfire were reported in the Hennessey Fire in August 2020.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman on Tuesday reiterated to The Press Democrat that the name of the man who was killed was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The fatality has not been reported to the Department of Industrial Relation’s California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, which investigates workplace violations.

It’s up to an employer to file a report, said Peter Melton, a public information officer with Cal/OSHA.

An employer typically has eight hours to alert the state officials upon learning of an injury or fatality, but an extension of up to 24 hours can be granted if “the employer can demonstrate that exigent circumstances exist,” according to the agency.

The identity of the deceased man’s employer and the property owner could not be immediately confirmed Tuesday.

Firefighters accessed the fire via a curvy hillside dirt road off of Roblar. Norwitt said he also guided them onto another path leading to his ranch.

He praised firefighters for their quick response.

“They stamped it out with the giant boot of Cal Fire,“ he said. ”Their presence was so swift and so massive, it felt like it was a cigarette under their heel.“

