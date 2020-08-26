Federal Aviation Agency recognizes SRJC drone program

The Federal Aviation Administration has selected the Santa Rosa Junior College Drone studies program for national recognition.

The SRJC Commercial Drone Certification Certificate program has been selected for the national Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Program (UAS-CTI).

The FAA’s UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems, commonly referred to as drones. In order to qualify for the initiative, schools must offer a bachelor’s or associate's degree in UAS or a degree with a minor, concentration, or certificate in UAS. Schools must provide curriculum covering various aspects of UAS training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, uses, applications, privacy concerns, safety and federal policies concerning UAS.

“The FAA’s recognition of our successful drone program reflects the commitment SRJC and the Computer Studies Department have to educate our students about drone rules and regulations and exposing them to opportunities available for drone usage in industry,” said Donald Laird, Computer Studies Department Chair. “By working closely with the FAA, we will be able to help our students be highly prepared to earn their commercial drone pilot certification and find jobs using these skills.”

“I’m proud that SRJC offers innovative training programs that help students enter high-demand career fields,” said SRJC President Frank Chong. “This drone program lets students learn the newest technology and skills while preparing them for professional success.”