Feeling Disorderly? Lagunitas’ new ‘spiked’ tea hits the spot

As with many locals, Lagunitas Brewing Company holds a special place in our family’s heart, and on our palettes, having been born, raised and still brewed here in our own sleepy hometown. We were excited to see the news of their latest release – Disorderly Tea House, and since sampling the three currently available flavors, are happy to say Lagunitas has not lost a step in the fast-paced world of adult beverages.

For some, the luster was tempered a bit when Lagunitas sold to Heineken, starting with a 50% buyout in 2015 while the other half sold in 2017. However, the folks behind the scenes – the ones who have helped to make Lagunitas what is, are still “in the house,” coming up with new and innovative beverages, both with and without alcohol, and at least on a local level, have kept Lagunitas as regionally relevant as possible.

Brief Lagunitas legacy

For those that grew up with Lagunitas right here in our backyard, you may think they have simply always been here, kind of like many of us locals think of Snoopy and the Peanuts gang. However, Lagunitas did have to start somewhere, and the name is no coincidence. Tony Magee started brewing in his kitchen back in the early 1990s, just outside of the tiny “town” of Lagunitas, along Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, in West Marin. In short order Tony outgrew his kitchen and moved his brewing operation to the nearby hamlet of Forest Knolls, where he introduced his IPA, as a hoppy way to distinguish himself from all the pints of popular and relatively high-hopped American Pale Ale being served in Bay Area bars. Admittedly, a lot of people thought it was a bit too much, present company included, but Tony stuck with it and made a real name for himself and his brand as West Coast beer drinkers started demanding hoppier and hoppier brews.

In 1995, Lagunitas moved to Petaluma and within a couple of years, outgrew their first space and moved to their current location. Entering the 2000s, demand was rising for Lagunitas’s bold flavors, and they continued to expand and innovate, often creating beers based directly on local customer requests, happily finding a wider audience once they were put into production.

In 2005 came Lagunitas’ famed shutdown, which not only spawned a new beer at the time, but would eventually inspire the name for their new line of alcoholic based teas. The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control raided on one of Lagunitas’ weekly employee tasting parties, alleging that employees were dealing marijuana. No charges were filed, in large part because nobody was selling pot, but were instead sharing it for free. Nonetheless, the brewery did receive a 20-day suspension, which Lagunitas commemorated with their Undercover Investigation Shut-Down Ale. The law they had violated was known as the “disorderly house” law, which is where the currently release of spiked teas gets its name – Disorderly Tea House.

Personal attachment

Personally, my connection to Lagunitas started by accident back in the mid-1990s. My father, a general contractor, and I were building a home in downtown Petaluma and needed some plumbing supplies. We headed over to North McDowell Boulevard in search of Ferguson Plumbing Supplies, and with no cellphone navigation at the time, got a bit lost. We took a wrong turn and ended up wandering around a warehouse district, figuring we would find our way eventually. This was on an unusually warm autumn day, so we had the windows of our work truck rolled down.

All at once I got a whiff of something familiar in the air. Having spent a good portion of the early 1990s homebrewing myself, it did not take me long to realize that I was smelling beer production, which smells quite different than the bouquet of straight up beer. I could smell the malt and in short order, my nose led us to Lagunitas, which was still an unknown to most at the time and had yet to open a dedicated tasting room.

My father was never one to let a “no trespassing” sign stop him from exploring, especially when beer was involved, which during my youth led to quite a few brewers up and down the West Coast who found us sitting patiently in their taprooms prior to opening, had they inadvertently forgotten to lock all their doors.

However, in this particular situation, this unknown brewery had its door fully rolled-up, giving us a clear view inside to a rather inviting picnic table next to an even more enticing row of taps. It was around noon, so we grabbed our lunchboxes out of the truck, tapped a couple of pints, and sat down at the table to enjoy ourselves. After about 10 minutes of peace and tranquility, someone came out from the back and the look on their face made it clear that they immediately realized they were facing a different situation. But with a smirk and the raising of an eyebrow, he asked what we thought of the beer, and after we answered in the affirmative, simply requested that we wash our pint glasses when we were done, and then wished us a great day. With that kind of reception, that was not the last lunch we would enjoy in Lagunitas’s employee break area over the rest of our building project. Little did we know at the time but this was kind of status quo for owner/founder Tony McGee, who has always strived to offer great beer and in a space that is as inviting to beer lovers as possible.