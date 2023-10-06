Rutting season is that magical time of year when bull elk do everything they can — strut, bugle and fight — to win over a harem of healthy mates. And it is well underway at Point Reyes National Seashore.

For thousands of visitors who flock with long-lens cameras and hiking boots, it’s a sight to behold.

Young male tule elks gather to practice jousting during mating season on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Choreographed by instinct, the 500-pound males “are essentially battling each other for mating rights with the females,” Seashore wildlife ecologist Dave Press said.

In this hierarchical mating system, drama is half the game. It requires a lot of bravado and posturing to intimidate rival suitors. Sometimes bulls will thrash their massive antlers into the ground and lift up brush they wear almost like a crown. When upstart bachelor bulls approach an alpha bull, looking to poach his harem of cows, the dominant bull will often charge them. When there’s no turning back, they lock antlers and do battle.

“Because of the rut they’re a little goofy, a little skittish.” Tim Kehoe, Point Reyes rancher

If that’s the fury, then there’s the sound.

Their distinctive call — both a come-hither siren beckoning nearby females and a warning signal to other bulls — is enough to raise hairs on the back of the neck. Imagine a hybrid of a shrieking barn owl and a guttural donkey bray, topped off with an almost metallic ring. Like a Tuvan throat singer, the male elk is essentially making two sounds at once, layering a high-pitched whistle over a low-pitched roar. Some have even compared it to the war cry of the Ringwraiths in “The Lord of the Rings.”

Male tule elk bugle loud, high pitched calls to announce their presence to females and males daring to challenge during mating season on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

But there’s a chance the annual mating season known as “the rut,” which runs from August into October, may play out on a different stage next year if a new National Park Service proposal succeeds in removing the 8-foot fence that has kept the majestic tule elk herd corralled for nearly a half-century.

Without a barrier keeping the elk inside the 2,900-acre reserve at Tomales Point, the northernmost tip of the national seashore, the herd would be allowed to roam freely like two smaller elk herds in the park near Drakes Beach and Limantour.

“I think taking down the fence is such a big step.” Julie Phillips, retired tule elk biologist

It’s the latest twist in a contentious battle pitting some environmental groups intent on seeing a more wilderness-like park against ranchers who’ve reached hard-won deals to extend historic dairy farms and beef ranches in the seashore.

Politicians and court judges, meanwhile, continue to weigh in with varying opinions.

This summer, park officials announced three possible proposals for a new Tomales Point Area Plan, including a park-recommended proposal to remove the elk fence.

It is the first time since 10 tule elk arrived in Point Reyes in 1978, that the park has endorsed a plan to tear down the fence. Before the Gold Rush of 1849, there were more than 500,000 tule elk in California. But they were hunted to near extinction, prompting a hunting ban in 1873. A year later, a Kern County cattle rancher stumbled upon a pair of tule elk in a marsh before discovering a small herd. By 1895, there were 28 known remaining tule elk.

Tule elk on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Conserving a once-imperiled California icon

Tule elk are the smallest of the California’s three elk subspecies, and the only one endemic to the state, meaning generally they are found nowhere else.

Though their introduction — or reintroduction — at places like Point Reyes helped them survive into the 21st century, populations of tule elk, like many other wildlife species, could face a dimmer future under the onslaught of climate change.

“Every elk becomes important.” Julie Phillips, retired tule elk biologist

For the Tomales Point herd, said Melanie Gunn, outreach coordinator and spokesperson for the seashore, climate change is “something that was not accounted for in the last management plan in 1998.”

The first warning was the drought of 2013-15, when more than 200 of the seashore elk died. But it was the drought of 2020-22, when around half of the Tomales Point herd died — triggering park officials to bring in supplemental water sources for the first time — that finally prompted a new management plan.