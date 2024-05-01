A community event slated for next week at Casa Grande High School will feature a local mother who lost her son to fentanyl – and is intended to stop such tragedies from ever happening again.

Organizers of the Fentanyl Overdose Prevention Workshop, hosted by Petaluma City Schools and other groups, say they hope to provide tools for preventing overdoses. That includes hands-on training on how to administer Naloxone, also known as Narcan, a lifesaving medicine that the DEA says can quickly reverse an opioid overdose – including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioids – before it’s too late.

Administered as a nasal spray, Naloxone is already being carried by Petaluma police officers and is known to have saved lives in Petaluma and elsewhere.

The event’s featured speaker will be Shannon Wiseman-Garay, the mother of a Casa Grande High School student who died from an accidental overdose in 2020. There will also be a speaker panel and breakout discussion period.

The event is being hosted by Petaluma City Schools, the county Department of Health Services, Sonoma County nonprofit Face2Face and Petaluma-based group Deviled Eggery.

The Fentanyl Overdose Prevention Workshop is Wednesday, May 8, 6-8 p.m. in the Casa Grande multi-purpose room, 333 Casa Grande Road. To RSVP go to deviledeggery.org/narcan.

