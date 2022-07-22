Feral ponies of Mendocino County are enchanting, and a bit of a nuisance

They would appear unexpectedly, miniature white horses grazing in the woods around her house, or along the road leading to it.

“When I was a little girl,” said Naomi Wyldflower, “I thought they were unicorns.”

Hiking the hills above his property west of Ukiah in the 1970s, David Nelson came upon “this white thing” he described as “attractive and enchanting.” He, too, thought he’d seen a unicorn.

In fact, they’d encountered some of the hardy, feral ponies that have roamed the Mendocino Range between Ukiah and Boonville for the last half century, the result of a surprise sprung by Waldo Cook on his family some 60 years ago.

A psychiatrist at the Mendocino State Hospital, Cook was also a gentleman farmer. He lived, along with his wife, Lois, and their four children, on a 1,400-acre spread called the Robinson Creek Ranch.

“One day Waldo arrived home with a big van, and he had 10 Shetland ponies,” recalled Lois Cook, who is now 90 and remains unconvinced of the wisdom of that purchase.

At some point, some ponies escaped or were released into the wild. Lois has a theory on how that happened, as we shall see. The Robinson Creek ponies, as they’re locally known, now number a little under 200, estimates Angie Herman, who heads up a nonprofit called All Hands Equine Rescue, which comes to the aid of those ponies when they descend from the hills and “get into trouble,” as Nelson puts it.

Beguiling, destructive

Enchanting as they are, these creatures can also be destructive to property. “They’re not great respecters of fences,” notes Nelson, a retired Mendocino County Superior Court judge. When they wander onto busy roads, particularly Highway 253, the main east-west artery connecting Ukiah and Boonville, they become a danger to themselves and motorists.

“They’re cute little things,” said Capt. Greg Van Patten of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. “You wouldn’t think they could be as destructive as they are.”

As Herman points out, ponies rely on grass, which becomes scarce and dry in the summer, even in non-drought years. They will wander long distances, sometimes pushing over fences to dine on grass and gardens alike. Especially bold stallions have been known to break into paddocks, persuading pet ponies to join them in the wild.

Two ponies shot

Those depredations, contends Wyldflower, are “a small price to pay to come home and have, you know, ponies in your yard. It’s pretty cool.”

Others disagree, some vehemently. This spring, Wyldflower noticed there was a pony around her property on Pine Ridge Road with an injured leg. With a neighbor’s help she was able to corral it. X-rays revealed that the pony had been shot. Dusty, as Wyldflower had named him, had to be euthanized.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/y4MIFfNjc6Y">Click here to view this embed</a>.

She’d taken Dusty to the White Dog Ranch in Potter Valley, owned by Angie Meroshnekoff, who boards horses and teaches riding lessons. Her ranch also serves as foster home for some of the feral ponies retrieved by All Hands, which springs into action to help horses that have ventured onto busy roads, or become especially bothersome to residents. Ponies live at the White Dog until they can be “re-homed.”

Before Dusty, the Angies — Herman and Meroshnekoff — had worked with another pony that was shot in the leg. That animal healed and is doing fine, they said.

No matter how annoying some folks may find the feral ponies, said Herman, “it’s awful to think that someone’s resorted to shooting them.”

In spring 2021, they worked with April, who arrived with wire wrapped so tightly around her left hind leg that it was “embedded all the way to the bone,” recalled Meroshnekoff. While it’s possible April got “hung up in a fence,” she suspects the pony stepped into a snare that someone set.

Working with a farrier who happened to be at the ranch that day, a vet removed that wire. April “was really good about letting us clean that wound and change that bandage every day,” Meroshnekoff recounted. “She foaled three weeks after her surgery, and was adopted by a family in Solano County. And everybody was happy.”

Tough, resilient breed

Known for their hardiness, intelligence and longevity, Shetland ponies come from a cluster of isles off the northeast coast of Scotland, where feed was scarce and winters harsh. “Only the toughest and most resourceful ponies survived,” according to the British equestrian magazine Horse & Hound.

So it’s not surprising that despite snares, bullets, drought and mountain lions — which cull half of each year’s foals, Herman believes — the Robinson Creek ponies have gone forth and multiplied.