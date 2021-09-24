Fewer Sonoma County residents to be eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Sonoma County health officials said far fewer people than previously estimated could be eligible for a coronavirus booster next week after a federal advisory panel on Thursday recommended excluding health care workers from the program.

They now say at least 70,000 people would be eligible, significantly short of the 135,000 local officials thought would become eligible after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved boosters for a broader group. The FDA included people whose jobs put them at high risk of contracting the virus, such as health care workers.

However after hours of discussion and debate that often pitted one medical expert against another, the Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended booster shots only for people 65 and older and adults 18 to 64 with certain medical conditions.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said the panel, in its deliberation, was zeroing in on the science surrounding vaccine protection, rather than who is most at risk of contracting the virus.

“They’re trying to focus on the data -- who needs a booster shot because they might have waning immunity,” Mase said.

Mase said public health staff are trying to quantify how many local residents are between 18 and 64 with underlying health conditions. In recent weeks, Mase has sought to temper growing anxieties over the issue of waning immunity, insisting that not everyone needs to get a booster at this time.

The CDC panel’s recommendation, as well as the CDC’s authorization, only applies to those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. They will likely be the first to receive boosters.

Questions over who will get third doses first were sparked more than a month ago, when President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 18 that he expected coronavirus booster shots to be available nationwide starting Sept. 20.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to endorse the advisory panel’s recommendation. During the discussion Thursday, experts were unanimous in their support to approve boosters for people 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.

The 15-member panel also overwhelmingly endorsed boosters for those 50 to 64 with underlying health conditions, with 13 voting yes and 2 voting no. The panel was even more split on whether those between 18 and 49 with underlying health issues should get a third inoculation, voting 9 in favor and 6 against.

Some members of the panel cited the lack of scientific evidence that showed vaccine immunity had significantly decreased over time for younger people, including health care workers. The panel recommendation broke with the FDA’s authorization Wednesday, which included health care workers and other employees who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

“They rejected the occupational risk (category) because that’s really not validated by the data,” said Mase, the local health officer. “Just because you’re a health care worker or other professional who is exposed doesn’t mean you have less immunity and need a booster.”

Mase insisted that the current COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection, compared to other inoculations, such as the flu vaccine.

On Thursday, local health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths, all of them among unvaccinated residents. The three fatalities bring the total pandemic toll to 384 deaths, with 15 this month alone.

All three had underlying health conditions. They included a man 40 to 50 who died Sept. 12; a man 50 to 60 who died Sept. 16 and a man 60 to 70 who died Sept. 17.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.