Fight in downtown Petaluma results in tip of woman’s finger being bitten off

Police said a fight between two women in downtown Petaluma over the weekend resulted in one woman getting the tip of her finger bitten off.

The incident occurred a little after 1:50 a.m. Saturday on Kentucky Street, according to Lt. Garrett Glaviano of the Petaluma Police Department. That’s when two officers, while on a foot patrol to monitor the bar crowds leaving, witnessed the two women fighting in front of Copperfield’s Books.

“Upon separating them, they observed the tip of the victim’s index finger had been bitten off,” Glaviano said.

Police arrested Katelyn Wilkinson, 25, of Santa Rosa, on suspicion of fighting in a public place and battery with great bodily injury. She was booked into the Sonoma County jail. The other woman, a 21-year-old also from Santa Rosa, was taken by Petaluma Fire Department personnel to Petaluma Valley Hospital for treatment.