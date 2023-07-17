Hollywood is over 400 miles from Sonoma County, but film work here is hardly out of reach from the fallout dual labor strikes are now having on the global entertainment industry.

“As of today, the actors are going on strike. It’s happening,” Petaluma-based producer and actor Ali Afshar said on Friday, the day members of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists formally began their strike.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA’s national board and its president Fran Drescher announced a unanimous vote authorizing its film and television artists to stop working – the first time such a move has taken place since 1980. The members joined those of the Writers Guild of America, which has been striking since May 2.

The labor actions are aimed at the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

And they are marking a new chapter in Hollywood, where writers and actors last walked off the set together in 1960, when Ronald Reagan was president of SAG-AFTRA.

“It’s stopped everyone in their tracks,” said Afshar, the head of ESX Entertainment, and best known for several hit Christmas-themed movies shot in his hometown Petaluma, including “A California Christmas.”

“There is no movie business happening right now,” he said, speaking on the phone from his offices in Hollywood. “When two unions of this size strike, nobody’s doing anything for a while. It’s time to go on vacation, I guess, enjoy our life as much as we can.”

Before the strike, he was working on a television series based on his “American Wrestler” movies, in which he will appear as the same character he did in the first film, which inspired the sequel "American Fighter.“

That project is now on hold, as are other projects across Sonoma County.

Mitchell Altieri, a Petaluma-based writer-director behind such indie horror films as “The Hamiltons,” “The Nightwatchmen” and “Starlight,” is another local filmmaker who’s found himself suddenly cooling his heels.

“Sure, my projects have been bumped or halted,” he said of the strike-related work stoppages. “But I’m behind it, even from the indie space, as I’ve separated – as far as I can – from Hollywood.”

The immediate fiscal implications of the stalled television and film work weren’t immediately clear as the pair of strikes entered their second week together.

Nancy Sands with the city of Petaluma reported that there are currently no permitted projects for the remainder of 2023, so the impact of the strike on Petaluma’s small filmmaking scene is presently minimal.

Sands added that so far, only three projects have seen permit requests so far this year, with one canceled early on due to COVID-19 issues, and the other two already completed.

Authorities in charge of film permitting in Santa Rosa did not respond to questions by Monday evening.

Sonoma County closed its film office several years ago, diverting film operations to individual cities.

Early in the summer, the Director’s Guild of America averted its own potential strike, coming to terms with industry leaders in late June.

“The directors negotiated a deal, and they are golden,” said Afshar. “Now we wait to see what happens with the writers and the actors.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA currently represents 160,000 performers, all of whom are now engaged in a pitched battle with major streaming services and film and television studios.

The striking artists are seeking increases in rates and residual payments, relief from the expense of self-taping auditions — a practice that has expanded exponentially in the industry — and strict protections from Hollywood’s potential future use of artificial intelligence in the creation of film and television content.

But representatives of the producers contend the demands from artists and writers would be too burdensome in an industry facing heavy economic headwinds.

Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, said in a Thursday interview with CNBC, that the unions’ requests were “not realistic,” and that they would add “to a set of challenges that this business is already facing that is quite frankly, very disruptive.”

Iger’s annual salary under his latest two-year deal with Disney is $27 million.

Afshar, whose company always has several projects in the works at once, has at least one completed film in the can. “A Wine Country Christmas,” which was filmed in Southern California, could be released this winter.

But all his other projects are currently on hold – though independent producers like Afshar are negotiating with SAG-AFTRA to be qualified for an “interim agreement.”