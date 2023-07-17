Hollywood actor and writer strikes already having Sonoma County impact

‘I sit on both sides’ says Petaluma actor-producer Ali Afshar.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 17, 2023, 1:51PM
Updated 4 hours ago

Hollywood is over 400 miles from Sonoma County, but film work here is hardly out of reach from the fallout dual labor strikes are now having on the global entertainment industry.

“As of today, the actors are going on strike. It’s happening,” Petaluma-based producer and actor Ali Afshar said on Friday, the day members of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists formally began their strike.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA’s national board and its president Fran Drescher announced a unanimous vote authorizing its film and television artists to stop working – the first time such a move has taken place since 1980. The members joined those of the Writers Guild of America, which has been striking since May 2.

The labor actions are aimed at the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

And they are marking a new chapter in Hollywood, where writers and actors last walked off the set together in 1960, when Ronald Reagan was president of SAG-AFTRA.

“It’s stopped everyone in their tracks,” said Afshar, the head of ESX Entertainment, and best known for several hit Christmas-themed movies shot in his hometown Petaluma, including “A California Christmas.”

“There is no movie business happening right now,” he said, speaking on the phone from his offices in Hollywood. “When two unions of this size strike, nobody’s doing anything for a while. It’s time to go on vacation, I guess, enjoy our life as much as we can.”

Before the strike, he was working on a television series based on his “American Wrestler” movies, in which he will appear as the same character he did in the first film, which inspired the sequel "American Fighter.“

That project is now on hold, as are other projects across Sonoma County.

Mitchell Altieri, a Petaluma-based writer-director behind such indie horror films as “The Hamiltons,” “The Nightwatchmen” and “Starlight,” is another local filmmaker who’s found himself suddenly cooling his heels.

“Sure, my projects have been bumped or halted,” he said of the strike-related work stoppages. “But I’m behind it, even from the indie space, as I’ve separated – as far as I can – from Hollywood.”

The immediate fiscal implications of the stalled television and film work weren’t immediately clear as the pair of strikes entered their second week together.

Nancy Sands with the city of Petaluma reported that there are currently no permitted projects for the remainder of 2023, so the impact of the strike on Petaluma’s small filmmaking scene is presently minimal.

Sands added that so far, only three projects have seen permit requests so far this year, with one canceled early on due to COVID-19 issues, and the other two already completed.

Authorities in charge of film permitting in Santa Rosa did not respond to questions by Monday evening.

Sonoma County closed its film office several years ago, diverting film operations to individual cities.

Early in the summer, the Director’s Guild of America averted its own potential strike, coming to terms with industry leaders in late June.

“The directors negotiated a deal, and they are golden,” said Afshar. “Now we wait to see what happens with the writers and the actors.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA currently represents 160,000 performers, all of whom are now engaged in a pitched battle with major streaming services and film and television studios.

The striking artists are seeking increases in rates and residual payments, relief from the expense of self-taping auditions — a practice that has expanded exponentially in the industry — and strict protections from Hollywood’s potential future use of artificial intelligence in the creation of film and television content.

But representatives of the producers contend the demands from artists and writers would be too burdensome in an industry facing heavy economic headwinds.

Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, said in a Thursday interview with CNBC, that the unions’ requests were “not realistic,” and that they would add “to a set of challenges that this business is already facing that is quite frankly, very disruptive.”

Iger’s annual salary under his latest two-year deal with Disney is $27 million.

Afshar, whose company always has several projects in the works at once, has at least one completed film in the can. “A Wine Country Christmas,” which was filmed in Southern California, could be released this winter.

But all his other projects are currently on hold – though independent producers like Afshar are negotiating with SAG-AFTRA to be qualified for an “interim agreement.”

Afshar's films are produced using SAG members, with faithful adherence, he says, to all union rules and practices.

“I’m looking at this from both sides, as a producer and a SAG member,” he said, noting that Iger’s remarks about actors’ demands come in the wake of the company’s February announcement that 7,000 Disney staffers would lose their jobs worldwide this year.

Earlier in his career, Altieri worked from inside the Hollywood machine, with films like “The Hamiltons” and a studio-backed remake of “April Fools Day” being distributed by Lionsgate films. The majority of his films these days are made outside the studio system, but still follow guild protocols when working with union artists.

Altieri recently completed work on the upcoming horror film “Consumed,” and has several other projects in pre-production. Though not himself a member of any of the film guilds – “Since indie filmmaking is my main sport and I play director-producer on most all of my stuff” – Altieri believes that the issues being debated in the industry are significant.

“It’s important that we keep up because it will all keep changing, and people take advantage of that,” he said. “There will be the next Netflix, etc. AI is definitely an issue, and of course, so is standard of living. It’s insane, the rate at which creative content is consumed, and yet only a few want to be the ones profiting off it. It’s absolutely unfair.”

Actor Mike Schaeffer of Santa Rosa, whose credits include small parts in films like “Silence of the Lambs” and 2021’s “Nash Bridges,” is strongly in favor of the strike.

“We made the right choice,” said Schaeffer, best known locally for his regional stage work and a number of independent films shot in Sonoma County. In 2019, he appeared in Petaluma director Austin Smigalski’s “Donovan Reid,” and will next be seen in the locally shot horror-comedy “Wolf Story,” written and directed by Petaluma’s Daedalus Howell.

Schaeffer said the actors’ union is fighting for its future, and the future of the industry at large. Few actors make a living wage, he said. Background actors on television shows receive no more than $200 for 16 hours of work, he said, citing recent reporting in Rolling Stone magazine.

According to Rolling Stone, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have submitted a proposal that they could soon require actors, even those working for a single day, to have their faces and bodies scanned digitally for future use.

“After which the studio would own that scan and the right to use it forever,” Schaffer said. Such a system could mean an actor could end up having their performances manipulated and used with no additional payment.

“Saying no to this exploitation is power,” said Schaeffer. “All we have to do is hold the line. Now that the actors have joined the writers, the next step is for the directors to join in solidarity. It would also be impactful if the producers – who are accustomed to playing both sides of every deal – decide to strike against themselves in a show of unity.”

With the industry essentially shut down for the first time since the pandemic work stoppages of 2020 and 2021, Afshar – who has been a member of SAG-AFTRA since 1996 in addition to working as a producer – says it’s anybody’s guess how long the standoff will last.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” he said. “September or October is my best guess, but I’m just one guy. The writers’ strike basically stopped a lot of projects, but I think now with SAG also in the mix, there is a lot more visibility, a lot more pressure on everybody. I hope it gets done sooner than the fall, but the consensus down here is that it’s going to take a bit of time to see how all of this shakes out.”

Netflix, the streaming giant, also begun laying off employees, sending pink slips to 150 people in May, and another 300 in late June. The trend indicates an industry that is cutting costs drastically, even before an industry-wide strike.

“This is a business,” Afshar said. “We’re in America. If the studios are already firing that many people, and then the unions come to the table asking for more, maybe the studios don’t have it, so they’ll take the position that it doesn’t make sense for them as a business.

“But obviously, the writers, the actors, the directors, they have a position, too. Everyone’s work is extremely valuable,” Afshar continued. “I can’t fault either side, because I am not privy to the actual numbers. I don’t know all the details, and I sit on both sides. I feel everyone in the business should be able to make a fair and livable wage.”

In the meantime, he said, “we are abiding by all the rules.”

“At the end of the day, we are all in the same family, and if SAG/AFTRA does not give us an interim agreement, then we won’t be shooting. But if they do agree, they are giving explicitly permission for an independent producer like me to shoot, using SAG actors. So we can get back to work.”

