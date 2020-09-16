Final phase of Quarry Heights construction begins

A development along Petaluma Boulevard South has broken ground on its final construction phase, marking the beginning of the end in what has become a 15-year process to build more than 270 homes near Highway 101 on the site of an old quarry.

The Quarry Heights subdivision, across from the Crystal Lane roundabout, received its final city council approvals in 2010 following a rare string of more than two dozen public hearings spanning five years, attracting significant community attention and controversy at the time.

Los Angeles-based KB Home purchased the 43-acre site from Lomas Development in 2006 and began work on the hillside in late 2010.

Aside from its lengthy journey through the city’s committees and council meetings, the project encountered several financial hurdles related to the 2008 economic downturn before another, more recent speedbump.

“They have been constructing this project over quite a long distance of time,” said city planner Tiffany Robbe. “They were really close to breaking ground about nine months ago, but then COVID happened.”

The development currently has 142 townhomes and about 40 single-family homes, Robbes said, while the incoming 90 single-family homes will round out the 272-unit project. Existing residents will also eventually see crews erecting a community clubhouse topped with a sky deck, in addition to the creation of a spine of small parks and a short loop trail.

Craig Craig LeMessurier, Senior Director of Public Relations and Communications for KB Home, said construction on model homes will begin sometime this fall, between November and December, as crews currently work to grade the hillside in preparation for more significant work.

“I don’t think it’s any hidden secret that when the pandemic hit, there was a slowdown in construction everywhere,” he said.

These new homes, called Sterling Hills, will offer one- and two-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 3,300 square feet, LeMessurier said.

“We’re happy to get to complete this project an offer single-family homes for people,” LeMessurier said. “Our hope is that we will have those model homes completed by early spring of next year.”

