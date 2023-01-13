Fire at Petaluma apartment complex displaces 15

Fifteen people were displaced late Thursday night by a fire at an apartment complex in Petaluma, officials said.

At 11:36 p.m., firefighters with the Petaluma Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a fire at 110 Graylawn Avenue.

Crews, arriving within three minutes, found a two-story apartment complex with heavy fire coming from the first floor parking area, the department said in a news release.

Five vehicles were on fire as well as the exterior of the building and second floor apartments.

Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the blaze and there were no injuries, officials said.

The complex was deemed uninhabitable and damages are estimated to be near $500,000, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rancho Adobe Fire District, Sonoma Valley Fire Department and North Bay Fire district also responded to the blaze.

