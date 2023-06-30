A fire Friday afternoon burned 23.55 acres in a rural area south of Petaluma, fire officials said.

The San Antonio Fire was reported in the area of San Antonio Road and D Street, about 3 miles south of Petaluma, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze started just after 3 p.m. and created white smoke that was visible across the area.

It was contained in about an hour and crews were expected to remain at the scene into the evening to put out hot spots.

Officials initially reported it had burned 38 acres before further investigation showed it charred 23.55 acres.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DBnKCQW6TTQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Officials had not identified the cause of the fire.

Flames burned through highly combustible fuels at a moderate rate of spread. At least one structure was threatened.

By 4 p.m., the fire appeared to slow as it burned up a nearby hill, and no major damage was visible.

Air and ground crews responded to the scene and Cal Fire was assisted by firefighters from Novato, Marin County, Petaluma and Gold Ridge Fire.

Just after 4 p.m., Cal Fire reported air resources were being released.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PFH6gYsyS8k">Click here to view this embed</a>.

A second fire popped up minutes after the San Antonio Fire began, just north of Santa Rosa. It has since been contained.

The Linda Fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. on Linda Lane, east of Mark West Springs Road.

By 3:40 p.m., Sonoma County Fire District officials reported the fire was burning a 100- by 100-foot area.

It was contained shortly after, officials verified.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi