Fire burns house south of Sebastopol

A fire has burned 75% of an unoccupied house in Hessel, an unincorporated area south of Sebastopol, according to Redcom dispatch.

Two other houses were in danger of being burned in the 5600 block of Hessel Avenue, according to Redcom dispatcher Krista Butts. The three units are located together.

An off-duty Goldridge Fire Protection District firefighter who lives in the area called in the fire about 9 p.m. Tuesday, she said, which helped them get an accurate report. He stayed at the scene while his gear was delivered, then joined in battling the blaze, Butts said.

Redcom sent 10 trucks and engines and a paramedic unit; also assisting Goldridge were Rancho Adobe, Graton and Cal Fire departments, she said. Sebastopol and Santa Rosa fire department staff covered the Goldridge station in case there were other emergencies.

Firefighters were expected to battle the blaze until around midnight, Butts said.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

