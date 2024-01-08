The familiar shack at the end of the pier at Nick’s Cove in Marshall went up in flames late Sunday afternoon, Marin County Fire personnel said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and few details were available Sunday evening, though photos posted online showed large flames emerging from the end of the pier that juts out into Tomales Bay.

Marimar Ochoa, public information officer for Marin county Fire, said the fire, reported shortly before 5 p.m., engulfed a boat shack at the end of the pier. It was put out before it could extend back toward land and the well-known restaurant and inn on Highway 1/Shoreline Highway.

No injuries were reported, she said.

Crews were still at the scene putting out the last of the fire, and no additional information was available, Ochoa said.

