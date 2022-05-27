Fire causes $300,000 in damage to Petaluma house

A house fire in Petaluma on Thursday night displaced four people and caused $300,000 in damage, according to officials.

Crews from the Petaluma Fire Department and Rancho Adobe Fire were dispatched to the blaze in the 1500 block of Trellis Lane around 9:52 p.m., the Petaluma Fire Department detailed in a news release.

When they arrived, heavy flames were coming from the front and back of the house.

The four people who lived in the house safely exited the building before firefighters got to the scene. No one was injured, according to the release.

Firefighters contained the blaze to prevent it from spreading to other homes, according to the release.

Damage to the home included all interior spaces, the attic, garage and rear of structure.

The cause is still under investigation.

