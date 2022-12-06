A garage fire caused up to $10,000 in damage to a Petaluma property Sunday night, according to authorities.

The Petaluma Fire Department was dispatched about 8 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Hogwarts Circle, according to a news release from the department.

When firefighters arrived on scene they saw flames and smoke coming from the garage of a two-story house.

Before units reached the property, the flames had triggered the sprinkler system which contained the fire to the garage, where the fire began, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about five minutes.

The fire damaged the structure of the garage and destroyed some household items. There was no vehicle in the garage at the time of the blaze, said Petaluma Fire Acting Fire Battalion Chief Jude Prokop.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, according to the release.

The Rancho Adobe Fire District also aided the response.

