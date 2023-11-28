Fire crews respond to structure fire inside Petaluma salon

Petaluma firefighters rushed to a Lakeville Street beauty salon Monday morning to find heavy smoke but the flames contained by the building’s sprinkler system.

The alarm at Salon Obsessions, located in the 900 block of Lakeville Street, was responded to a little after 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, authorities said. Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke and requested additional support, but crews entering the building were able to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring businesses, according to a news release.

A working sprinkler system also helped to contain the blaze, the release said.

No patrons or employees were at the location when the fire started and firefighters reported no injuries, according to the release.

The city’s Building Department and Pacific Gas & Electric crews arrived at the scene to evaluate damage, and a red tag was placed on the business to restrict the building’s use, according to the release.

The fire’s cause is under investigation by the Petaluma Fire Prevention Bureau, which also responded to the scene.

Firefighters want to remind the public of the importance of working sprinkler systems, which can minimize damage and allow more time for people to escape.