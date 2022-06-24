Fire damages east Petaluma home

Fire crews continue to investigate what caused a fire that damaged an east Petaluma home Thursday night.

The fire broke out about 9 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 800 block of St. Francis Drive, said officials with the Petaluma Fire Department in a news release.

“The Petaluma Fire Department would like to take this time to remind our citizens to plan ahead and always know two ways out in case of fire or an emergency,” said Assistant Fire Chief Chad Costa in the news release.

Responding crews observed smoke coming from the garage and rear of the residence, with reports of popping noises heard by bystanders, according to the news release. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and kept it from spreading into the main living area.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Estimated damage totals $125,000. As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation by the Petaluma Fire Prevention Bureau.

Responding agencies included the Petaluma Fire Department, Rancho Adobe Fire District, Cal Fire, the City of Petaluma Fire Prevention Bureau, Building Department, and Public Works.

“The Petaluma Fire Department wishes to thank our surrounding partners for their assistance at the incident and for providing station coverage to ensure the city was protected,” Costa said.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.