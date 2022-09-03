Fire danger rating raised to extreme in Sonoma County for Labor Day weekend

With scorching temperatures expected across Northern California over the Labor Day weekend, the National Weather Service has warned of an increased risk of wildfire ‒ and local conditions across much of Sonoma County are now in the ‘extreme’ category, the highest level.

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport could see temperatures as high as 106 degrees by Sunday and on Labor Day, making for the hottest two-day span this year.

As dangerously heat sets in statewide, the California Independent System Operator, the state’s power grid manager, was expected to extend a statewide Flex Alert for the fourth day Saturday, asking residents to reduce electricity to prevent potential rolling blackouts.

Fire officials warned those heading outdoors to be cautious when operating any equipment that could set off fire. Sparks or embers from an unattended barbecue or campfire also can ignite dry brush, touching off a wildfire.