Fire near Cloverdale extinguished

Firefighters contained a fire that burned two buildings near Cloverdale on Wednesday and were leaving a unit there to make sure embers didn’t flare up.

The Dutcher fire never expanded beyond 2½ acres after several fire agencies responded. It had ignited during heavy winds near Cloverdale and set two structures ablaze, according to Cal Fire.

Multiple spot fires had started early on but their spread was contained quickly, Cal Fire said.

