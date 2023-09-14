Fire on dairy farm outside Petaluma displaces 2 residents

An early morning fire on a large dairy farm in Two Rock destroyed a mobile home and a travel trailer and displaced two residents, authorities said.

Gold Ridge Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched at 4:06 a.m. Wednesday to the fire in the 1100 block of Walker Road, northwest of Petaluma. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a travel trailer and a double-wide mobile home, Gold Ridge Chief Shepley Schroth-Cary said.

With the fire threatening another residence and a barn on the property, the battalion chief requested a second alarm, Schroth-Cary said.

In the end, firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to other buildings and while it did catch on some “ornamental vegetation,” it did not spread to grass and become a wildfire, Schroth-Cary said.

The two men who were displaced had evacuated the building before firefighters arrived at the scene. There were no injuries, Schroth-Cary said, or reports of animals hurt or missing.

All indications are the fire was accidental but the damage was so extensive that its point of origin could not immediately be identified. It is still under investigation, Schroth-Cary said.

Other responding agencies included Rancho Adobe Fire District, the Two Rock Coast Guard and Cal Fire.

