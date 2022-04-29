Everybody noticed the slow-moving helicopter flying low and steady over the forested hills of northwest Sonoma County on Wednesday. Tree crews waved. Farm ladies stood and squinted from backyards, hands on hips. A nosy bald eagle cruised in front of the windshield at eye level. Even the cows looked up.

Ian Olney and Kira Price stared right back from the helicopter, but their focus was elsewhere. Arborists for Davey Tree, they had been contracted by PG&E to do aerial reconnaissance of dead and dying trees along spans of electrical lines in Sonoma County.

Kira Price, a vegetation management pre-inspector from Davey Pacific Services LLC and contracted by PG&E, looks at her GPS as she conducts an aerial inspection of the trees near utility lines along Meyers Grade Road in Fort Ross, Calif., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

The flight, piloted by Jeff Hendry of A&P Helicopters, began at PG&E’s Fort Ross electrical substation and proceeded north along a circuit running roughly parallel to the coast, along with its many small branches.

“Drop a point for this Doug Fir,” Olney would say into the mic on his headset.

Price would draw a small blue circle on her clipboard stacked with topo maps, before entering the location into a GPS program. Her notations would later guide crews to at-risk trees worthy of a ground-level inspection.

"We need to start thinking outside the term 'fire season.' We're really at risk of wildfire practically every month of the year now." Tom Knecht, pre-fire division chief of Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit

This was one small component of a massive and fairly integrated attempt to mitigate, as much as possible, deadly and destructive wildfires over the coming months. The campaign includes tree and brush removal; ramping up staff, equipment and communication channels; and programs to help property owners create defensible spaces around their homes.

“We need to start thinking outside the term ‘fire season.’ We’re really at risk of wildfire practically every month of the year now,” said Tom Knecht, pre-fire division chief of Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit. “We laid off seasonal staff literally the last week of December. That was unheard of when I started. This is now the new normal.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Mark Heine, chief of Sonoma County Fire District.

“We had fires in Russian River communities we serve in January and February,” Heine said. “We’ve had multiple controlled burns that get outside the lines of control in March and April. It’s just a year-round problem right now.”

A California Department of Corrections inmate firefighting crew from Delta Conservation Camp located in Solano County, are timed as they cut a 300 foot fire break near Lower Lake, as part a rigorous preparedness test, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Lake County. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Wildfires have already burned more than 1 million acres across the U.S. in 2022, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. As of Friday, 13 active major fires had scorched more than 235,000 acres across landscapes as varied as Arizona, Nebraska and Florida. In California this year, Cal Fire has responded to more than 1,400 wildfires, burning more than 6,500 acres.

"I'm in my 40th year in service, and I've never seen wildfires burn as they did the last few years." Mark Heine, chief of Sonoma County Fire District

It’s a global problem with huge local ramifications for Sonoma County.

“I’m in my 40th year in service, and I’ve never seen wildfires burn as they did the last few years,” Heine said. “The weather pattern has shifted. The pattern we associate with Southern California has sort of moved over the Bay Area now. We are experiencing wildfires that 10 years ago would be contained quickly, and now burn explosively. Fuel is exceptionally dry.”

PG&E utility lines, running parallel to Meyers Grade Road, are checked visually by arborists contracted by PG&E during an aerial inspection in Fort Ross, Calif., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

The forecast isn’t promising.

“Due to the early start to the growing season and ongoing long-term drought, typical seasonal curing across the lower elevations will occur earlier, therefore creating earlier than normal flammable dead and live fuel alignments and an early start to the main portion of the fire season,” the National Interagency Fire Center wrote of Northern California in its April 1 outlook. “... This early curing process combined with unusually dry dead fuels will continue to move farther up the slopes during June and July and allow for the expansion of above normal significant fire potential farther north and east.”