A California Department of Corrections inmate firefighting crew from Delta Conservation Camp located in Solano County, march up from the partially dry lakebed of Thurston Lake near Lower Lake, as part a rigorous preparedness test, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Lake County. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Fire prevention efforts in full flight across Sonoma County and wider region

Current safety efforts in the North Bay include brush removal, ramping up of firefighting staff and public education.
PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 29, 2022, 3:34PM
Everybody noticed the slow-moving helicopter flying low and steady over the forested hills of northwest Sonoma County on Wednesday. Tree crews waved. Farm ladies stood and squinted from backyards, hands on hips. A nosy bald eagle cruised in front of the windshield at eye level. Even the cows looked up.

Ian Olney and Kira Price stared right back from the helicopter, but their focus was elsewhere. Arborists for Davey Tree, they had been contracted by PG&E to do aerial reconnaissance of dead and dying trees along spans of electrical lines in Sonoma County.

Kira Price, a vegetation management pre-inspector from Davey Pacific Services LLC and contracted by PG&E, looks at her GPS as she conducts an aerial inspection of the trees near utility lines along Meyers Grade Road in Fort Ross, Calif., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
The flight, piloted by Jeff Hendry of A&P Helicopters, began at PG&E’s Fort Ross electrical substation and proceeded north along a circuit running roughly parallel to the coast, along with its many small branches.

“Drop a point for this Doug Fir,” Olney would say into the mic on his headset.

Price would draw a small blue circle on her clipboard stacked with topo maps, before entering the location into a GPS program. Her notations would later guide crews to at-risk trees worthy of a ground-level inspection.

This was one small component of a massive and fairly integrated attempt to mitigate, as much as possible, deadly and destructive wildfires over the coming months. The campaign includes tree and brush removal; ramping up staff, equipment and communication channels; and programs to help property owners create defensible spaces around their homes.

“We need to start thinking outside the term ‘fire season.’ We’re really at risk of wildfire practically every month of the year now,” said Tom Knecht, pre-fire division chief of Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit. “We laid off seasonal staff literally the last week of December. That was unheard of when I started. This is now the new normal.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Mark Heine, chief of Sonoma County Fire District.

“We had fires in Russian River communities we serve in January and February,” Heine said. “We’ve had multiple controlled burns that get outside the lines of control in March and April. It’s just a year-round problem right now.”

A California Department of Corrections inmate firefighting crew from Delta Conservation Camp located in Solano County, are timed as they cut a 300 foot fire break near Lower Lake, as part a rigorous preparedness test, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Lake County. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
Wildfires have already burned more than 1 million acres across the U.S. in 2022, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. As of Friday, 13 active major fires had scorched more than 235,000 acres across landscapes as varied as Arizona, Nebraska and Florida. In California this year, Cal Fire has responded to more than 1,400 wildfires, burning more than 6,500 acres.

It’s a global problem with huge local ramifications for Sonoma County.

“I’m in my 40th year in service, and I’ve never seen wildfires burn as they did the last few years,” Heine said. “The weather pattern has shifted. The pattern we associate with Southern California has sort of moved over the Bay Area now. We are experiencing wildfires that 10 years ago would be contained quickly, and now burn explosively. Fuel is exceptionally dry.”

PG&E utility lines, running parallel to Meyers Grade Road, are checked visually by arborists contracted by PG&E during an aerial inspection in Fort Ross, Calif., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
The forecast isn’t promising.

“Due to the early start to the growing season and ongoing long-term drought, typical seasonal curing across the lower elevations will occur earlier, therefore creating earlier than normal flammable dead and live fuel alignments and an early start to the main portion of the fire season,” the National Interagency Fire Center wrote of Northern California in its April 1 outlook. “... This early curing process combined with unusually dry dead fuels will continue to move farther up the slopes during June and July and allow for the expansion of above normal significant fire potential farther north and east.”

The center is due to issue an update Sunday, the first day of California’s Wildfire Preparedness Week.

And so firefighters, officials at all levels of government, utility companies and people trying to exist in the wildland-urban interface are gearing up for what may lie ahead.

A California Department of Corrections inmate firefighting crew from Delta Conservation Camp located in Solano County, start a rigorous preparedness test, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Lake County, walking past drought stressed and bug kill pine trees and vegetation. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
For Cal Fire, that largely means prescribed burns this time of year. The Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit (which also serves Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties) is currently permitted for six controlled burns totaling 2,243 acres, including sites near the Jenner Headlands, Healdsburg, Pepperwood Preserve and Lake Sonoma.

Executing the burns can be tricky, though. Cal Fire needs available engines and agreeable weather to make it happen. Knecht called the latter “very much a ‘Goldilocks,’ just-right situation,” which is why Cal Fire tends to set these blazes in mid-spring or late fall.

But Sonoma-Napa-Lake initiated its seasonal staffing increases about a month and a half ahead of schedule this year, hiring 154 firefighters on April 11. The unit will add another 60 firefighters to open all its stations and the Sonoma Air Attack Base on May 16, and an additional 50 to fully staff its engines on May 30. It also received funding for a hand crew that will be stationed at Los Guilicos, near the Oakmont retirement community, as soon as improvements are made to the buildings there.

A stand of trees near PG&E utility poles show signs of stress from drought and bark beetles during an aerial inspection in Fort Ross, Calif., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
The local Cal Fire unit has tripled its number of defensible space inspectors, too. They tutor people on things like creating adequate clearance around structures, making those buildings more resistant to ignition, preparing go bags with emergency supplies and identifying safe evacuation routes.

“We can’t put an engine in every driveway when the Tubbs fire kicks off,” Knecht said. “People have to help firefighters out and make their own homes resistant to fire. So we can fight the actual wildfire rather than focusing only on houses that are on fire.”

A map shows zones used by arborists contracted with PG&E to conduct aerial inspections of the trees near utility lines. Photo taken in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Where the state doesn’t have jurisdiction, entities like Sonoma County are doing similar assessments. Residents here can call the Sonoma County Fire District’s main business line and schedule an inspection. It’s not an enforcement tool, but rather a free educational program, Heine said.

Meanwhile, Sonoma County is on the verge of completing its core emergency infrastructure, said Chris Godley, the county’s director of emergency management. It opened an alert and warning annex last year, and the Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a care and shelter annex at its May 10 meeting.

As Godley spoke over the phone, he said he could see a dry erase board in his office that he uses for priority checklists. Right now, the easel is devoted to fire prevention.

The supervisors also recently authorized $3.8 million for fire management projects like creating buffers along ridgelines and clearing overgrown brush along roads.

A California Department of Corrections inmate firefighting crew from Delta Conservation Camp located in Solano County, continue a rigorous preparedness test, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Lake County, walking past drought stressed and bug kill pine trees and vegetation. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022
That money came from PG&E, through a settlement for its role in the devastating 2017 wildfires; the utility’s total payout to the county and the city of Santa Rosa for those incidents was more than $240 million. More recently, PG&E agreed to pay $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for the Kincade fire in 2019 and the Dixie fire in 2021.

It’s safe to say that outside of fire departments, no organization is more responsible for fire safety — or more haunted by its failures to ensure it — than PG&E.

Kira Price, a vegetation management pre-inspector from Davey Pacific Services LLC and contracted by PG&E, marks down a Douglas fir tree for a future manual inspection while conducting an aerial inspection by helicopter in Fort Ross, Calif., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
The ground-and-air inspections remain an important tool for the company.

PG&E conducts the line checks annually, looking for dead or declining trees that could potentially fall on the hot wires. The air reconnaissance is especially valuable for stretches identified as high-risk by Cal Fire, and for larger areas with sparse trees, said Olney, the Davey Tree arborist.

“Fort Ross would take a month or more to hike every line,” he said. “We can do it in a couple days.”

Trees near PG&E utility poles show signs of stress from drought, fire, and bark beetles during an aerial inspection in Fort Ross, Calif., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
There were plenty of dubious trees to be seen from the helicopter Wednesday, not surprising in a region heavily impacted by bark beetles and sudden oak death. All in all, though, the situation was favorable.

“Everything’s looking green,” Price said to Olney at one point.

“That’s what we like,” he replied.

Heine preaches more than doom, too. His fire district is obsessed with hardening defenses, and with getting residents to understand the huge role they can play in the process. But he wouldn’t be spending so much time on this if he didn’t think it could make a real difference in the next middle-of-the-night emergency.

A California Department of Corrections inmate firefighting crew from Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County, are timed as they use practice fire shelters in a scenario where they are being overrun by flames, as part a rigorous preparedness test, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Lake County. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
“We all live in a state of fear, particularly on hot, windy days in Sonoma County,” Heine said. “I want people to know we can’t predict where the fires will occur. But we are well prepared when they do occur.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

