Subscribe

Fire scorches 2 acres at Petaluma’s Steamer Landing Park

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
September 22, 2022, 3:51AM

Petaluma firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire Wednesday afternoon that broke out at Steamer Landing Park.

The blaze was reported shortly after 2:15 p.m. Responding firefighters saw “ thick plumes of smoke” rising from the scene.

Rancho Adobe Fire District assisted, sending the department’s wildland fire/brush engine.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped within 25 minutes, with approximately 2 acres burned. There were no reported injuries or damage to any structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Petaluma fire officials ask residents to remain “diligent in weed abatement, vegetation management, and to also be prepared for wildfires”

The Petaluma Police Department also assisted at the scene.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette