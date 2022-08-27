Fire Victim Trust provides heavily redacted contracts in response to court-ordered transparency

Administrators of a fund established to help California wildfire victims are seeking to avoid disclosing how much money is being paid to high-profile attorneys who sit on the trust’s oversight committee.

Eight trial attorneys who represent thousands of victims of the 2017 North Bay firestorms, the 2018 Camp Fire and other blazes sit on the committee that oversees the $13.5 billion Fire Victim Trust. It was established out of PG&E’s bankruptcy to compensate victims of wildfires that were caused by the utility’s equipment.

New documents filed with the District of Northern California U.S. Bankruptcy Court this week show three Trust Oversight Committee members, Amanda Riddle, Frank Pitre and Michael Kelly, are partners in firms that are being paid from the trust fund to pursue separate litigation against former PG&E executives, the utility’s vegetation management contractors and others.

Riddle, Pitre and Kelly did not respond to requests for comment.

Their three firms are among eight that are collecting attorney fees from the trust, according to redacted hiring agreements filed with the court this week.

The trust’s attorneys are asking a judge to allow details of those agreements to be withheld — including how much the lawyers will be paid through litigation.

Other attorneys and fire victims, however, question the relationship between the oversight committee and the law firms and want more clarity into the extent and costs of the contracts, especially given the trust’s significant funding gap.

Though the trust value was set at $13.5 billion under the bankruptcy settlement, its actual cash value is far lower because of a complex court-approved deal that ended with half the sum being paid in PG&E stock, which has seen a significant price drop.

Will Abrams, a 2017 Tubbs Fire victim turned utility-reform advocate, whose court filings sparked a judge to order the trust to disclose its legal contracts, said the redactions continue a pattern through which trust administrators keep victims in the dark about a fund designed to make them whole.

“All of this has to do with the bottom line dollars that are going to end up in the pockets of victims,” Abrams said. “Every dollar that is spent on attorneys’ fees or pursuing litigation and every incentive that is not aligned with victims’ interests of putting money in their pocket is something that we should all be very concerned about.”

According to Steve Burns, spokesperson for the trust, “contracts and their terms, including fees, between a lawyer and client are privileged and not disclosed publicly.”

“That is not unique to the (Fire Victim Trust) and is in fact the practice throughout the U.S. legal profession … Judge Montali’s discovery order explicitly recognizes ‘the need for confidentiality that would seem necessary to protect the interests of the Trust and would likely aid potential defendants if disclosed.’”

While the trust’s Wednesday filing revealed some information on contractual terms and the scope of engaged law firms’ work, large sections are blacked out. The redacted portions concern fees, incentive structures and key names, like that of the authorized agents designated by the trustee to act for the trust in regard to legal action.

Fire victims and elected officials have expressed frustration over a process that has been slow to pay victims and offered little insight into the timeline or likelihood of being fully compensated. Claims today are being paid at 45% of their value.