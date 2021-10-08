Fire weather watch for North Bay now begins Sunday night

A fire weather watch is now in effect beginning Sunday night at 11 p.m. — 12 hours earlier than initially expected — as gusty winds and extremely dry conditions settle in around the North Bay mountains and the East Bay.

The alert was first issued Thursday.

The National Weather Service said peak winds will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning and again Monday night into Tuesday, raising the risk that any wildfire ignited could spread at a rapid rate.

The Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is monitoring the potential for dry, locally gusty north winds to develop in the North Bay hills Monday, but no Public Safety Power Shutoff has yet been called, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said in an email.

However, there is increased potential of a safety shut-off starting Monday, she said, as the company has changed its PSPS forecast to “elevated” on its website, www.pge.com/weather, “in which you’ll see it could possibly include a very SMALL portion of Sonoma County. PG&E has also activated our Emergency Operations Center in response” to the fire weather watch, Contreras said.

The northerly winds also would contribute to reduced humidity, even though temperatures are predicted to get no higher than the 70s.

The fire weather watch is expected to run through 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the possibility it could be elevated to a red flag warning.

