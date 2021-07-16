Fire weather watch issued for North Bay mountains due to possible dry lighting

A fire weather watch is set to go into effect Sunday evening for the North Bay mountains due to potential dry lighting, the National Weather Service said Friday.

The watch will start at 5 p.m. Sunday and last through 11 a.m. Monday. It will cover most higher elevations in Sonoma County, including the Mayacamas Mountains to the east and coastal ranges to the west.

Forecasters expect a “slight chance” of dry thunderstorms with lightning that could spark wildfires in extremely dry vegetation after months of below average rainfall. Gusty winds are also expected, which could fan the spread of any new starts.

Daytime temperatures this weekend are expected to reach the low to mid-80s for most inland areas and drop into the low 50s at night.

Last August, dry lightning sparked the destructive LNU Lightning Complex fires, which included the Walbridge fire in Sonoma County and the Hennessey fire in Napa County.

Jeff Lorber, a weather service meteorologist, said the incoming storms are not expected to be as intense as last summer’s dangerous weather pattern.

“There was a tropical cyclone that was providing moisture for that event, which we don’t have for this event,” Lorber said.

