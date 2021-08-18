One injured in Clearlake’s Cache fire, dozens of Lake County homes destroyed

Firefighters battled a fast-moving wildfire in Clearlake for much of the afternoon Wednesday. By 5 p.m., they were able to hold the blaze's progress to about 75 acres, but not before it destroyed multiple structures and prompted the evacuations of about 1,500 people from the towns of Clearlake and Lower Lake.

Dubbed the Cache fire, it was reported in the area of Sixth Avenue and Cache Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. Located in Lake County, the area is about 50 miles northeast of Santa Rosa.

Here’s the latest:

6:44 p.m.

The fire has stopped growing, but firefighters aren’t calling it contained because they haven’t secured lines around the flames to stop them from spreading, said Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander.

“We need to reassure that our line around it is holding the fire secure,” he said.

A section of the fire is considered contained when all flames have been extinguished 300 feet in from the line, Zander said.

6:33 p.m.

Ramona Sanchez and her husband, David Steffan, were among those evacuated from the mobile home park where they lived for three years. While Steffan took a walk, Sanchez sat in their Honda Fit that was parked at the shopping center along Dam Road, where buses dropped off evacuees.

She wondered if her home still stood, but was even more concerned about her neighbor, Barbara, who declined to go with them when they evacuated.

“I really hope she’s OK,” Sanchez, 57, said around 6 p.m. “We told her we’d take her, she said no.”

As Sanchez sat in her car, three other evacuees and their dogs sat in bus stops. They said they had nowhere to go and declined to comment further.

Just around the corner, a larger number of residents gathered at the Dam roadblock in hopes of going home.

Among them was Corinna Wilkinson, who said she dialed 911 from work around 12:30 p.m. before heading to her apartment at Dam Road and Lake Street. Around 12:45 p.m., she evacuated with her 13-year-old son, 21-year-old nephew and a cat, dog and bird.

She described the experience as “scary, worrisome and chaotic.”

Wilkinson only saw the smoke, and it was bad enough to cause concern.

“It was huge. It wasn’t when I called (911), but by the time I got home and evacuated, it was huge,” she said.

Many evacuees sought ways to entertain themselves but couldn’t rely on businesses due to a power outage.

Maggie Magoolaghan said she was shopping at Safeway when power went out. She put her three items back on the shelves and left, only to find road closures keeping her from getting home to Kelseyville.

She wanted to take Dam Road, but couldn’t and spent several hours parked at the road block.

“I’m just frustrated because I have no phone to call my daughter,” Magoolaghan said.

6:17 p.m.

At least one person was injured as a result of the fire, Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said in a Facebook update. “Several dozen homes” had been lost, he said.

5:58 p.m.

More than 5,000 PG&E customers were without power by 5:30 p.m., down from nearly 12,500 during the height of the fire.

Fire officials said some transmission towers had been damaged so those lines would not be re-energized soon.

PG&E showed 7,714 customers were without power around 2 p.m. in “unplanned outages,” most in Clearlake. The utility company had shut down another 4,767 in Lake County for safety reasons, according to its website.

By evening, 5,227 were without power, about 4,000 still as a result of the utility’s shutoff.

As of 6 p.m. a total of 1,215 customers had no electricity, all due to the fire, PG&E reported.

5:20 p.m.

All road closures except in the area of Dam Road at Jack in the Box, Main Street Lower Lake at the Highway 53 and Highway 29 juncture and Jessie Street at Highway 53 have been lifted, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

4:58 p.m.

Forward progress on the Cache fire in near Clearlake was stopped, though the blaze was still at 0% containment, Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander said. The size of the fire was revised to 75 acres, down from an estimated 100 acres.

4:30 p.m.:

Approximately 1,500 people were under mandatory evacuation orders related to Clearlake’s Cache fire Wednesday afternoon, Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Corey Paulich said in an email. An additional 800 residents were warned that they too may need to evacuate due to the fire, he said.

Firefighters appeared to have a handle on the fire in at least the area along Dam Road, where the sky had cleared after hours of being clouded by gray smoke.

The number of firefighters at the scene had diminished and mostly utility crews remained.

4:20 p.m.:

Highway 29 was closed in both directions at Highway 53 to Kits Corner near Lower Lake due to Cache fire activity, Caltrans said in an online alert. There was no estimated time for reopening.