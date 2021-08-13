Firefighters stop forward progress of Middle fire west of Petaluma

Firefighters on Friday stopped forward progress of a brush fire 5 miles west of Petaluma and were mopping up hot spots after it burned more than 20 acres.

The Petaluma Police Department sent out a news release around 2 p.m. stating the fire had been contained, however, Cal Fire public information officer Stephine Lunsford said the fire was “under control but not yet contained,” since crews are still mopping up hot spots.

The fire near Middle Two Rock and Succetti roads, dubbed the Middle fire, was first reported at 12:07 p.m. and was believed to be started by a transformer, said a Redcom dispatcher.

Containment and exact acreage was unknown as well as if any structures were threatened, Lunsford said.

Four PG&E customers near the blaze lost power at about 12:05 p.m., said PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno. PG&E crews were on the scene Friday afternoon to restore power, Moreno said in an email.

Petaluma police said in a Nixle alert that there was no threat to Petaluma residents and asked people not to call 911 unless there is an emergency because their call center was inundated with calls regarding the smoke from the blaze.

Cal Fire, which took control of the fire, used air patrol to help control the blaze, Lunsford said.

