Firefighters contain 7¼-acre vegetation fire near Lake Sonoma

Firefighters contained a vegetation fire Sunday evening that burned 7¼ acres on the northeast edge of Lake Sonoma, triggering a road closure and warning of traffic delays in the area.

Called the Creek fire, the blaze was reported just before 4 p.m. near the Yorty Creek Campground, along the northeast edge of the lake, Cal Fire said.

At about 6:30 p.m., Cal Fire said the blaze was 100% contained.

Authorities closed a section of Hot Springs Road near Foothill Road while firefighters were working to stop the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.