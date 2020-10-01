Firefighters cutting lines, working to keep Glass fire from following Tubbs route

Officials are hoping favorable wind patterns and extensive work to cut new fire lines on the western flank of the Glass fire will keep the blaze from doing the unthinkable: Running the same route into Santa Rosa taken by the devastating Tubbs fire in 2017.

Cal Fire crews ran bulldozers on rural roads east of Calistoga Road on Wednesday, trying to cut off any advance the fire could make westward. There is reason for optimism, at least on this critical front of the fire: The anticipated return of high winds on Thursday are expected to be from the northwest, which could push flames back into the existing fire zone instead of extending the blaze to the west and into the rugged hills east of Calistoga Road.

Still, the sheer size of the blaze and the return of dry, hot, windy weather keep the area a point of concern for firefighters.

“It is a concern,” Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner said Wednesday. “We know we have weather coming, we know we have fire on the ground. ... The weather is going to be serious enough for everybody to be paying attention.”

And the mix of fuels that now mark the footprint of where the Tubbs fire wrought so much devastation is likely to present both advantages and disadvantages to crews tackling another round of flames should they reach that far west, said Cal Fire Operations Chief Mark Brunton.

The heat and energy of the Tubbs fire was aided by decades of both dead and living fuel that were mostly burned away that October night in 2017, when it destroyed more than 3,000 homes in Santa Rosa. Its footprint today would present a different kind of firefight, Brunton said.

“It cleaned out all those heavier down and dead fuels so you don’t have that fuel load that you used to, but it changed to a lighter fuel so the fire brands will get into that lighter fuel — the grass, the light brush that has grown back, some of the immature trees — so it’s more receptive and easier to catch fire,” he said.

And if it does, it will burn with less intensity but more speed.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword,” he said. “Yeah, it’s more receptive, but the intensity of the fire will be lessened because it’s gone through that change.”

To that end, crews worked Wednesday to cut lines around Gates, Sharp and Diamond Mountain roads in the hills east of Calistoga Road and north of the devastated St. Helena Road area.

“Bulldozers are looking to meet in the middle,” Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said. “Bulldozers are the tool of choice at this point due to lack of hand crews.”

But the topography of the land and the narrow, rural roads made access difficult. Midday on Wednesday, crews scouted potential routes to take deep on heavily wooded Sharp Road.

To the south, crews used chainsaws and still more bulldozers to clear dead trees that littered a fire-torched St. Helena Road. That effort was less a firefighting operation than cleanup so that firefighters have another avenue of access to the blaze as well as in anticipation of residents returning to the area, Nicholls said.

And just off St. Helena Road, firefighters focused on hot spots still smoldering from the early days of the fire, Nicholls said.

“There are a lot of pockets of heavier fuels,” he said. “Crews are working diligently out there to mop up that line.”

Brunton sounded an air of cautious confidence about firefighters’ ability to hold that western line, even through the expected upcoming severe weather.

“It has potential but that’s an area we area feeling a lot better about,” he said.

