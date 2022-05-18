Firefighters douse blaze at Petaluma homeless camp

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that ignited Wednesday morning at a homeless camp in Petaluma, officials said.

The fire was reported just after 8:30 a.m. at Steamer Landing Park and produced heavy smoke, according to the Petaluma Fire Department.

City officials urged people in a Nixle alert to avoid the area because police and fire vehicles were clogging the roads.

No injuries were reported, according to Fire Marshal Jessica Power.

Fire officials were investigating the cause of the blaze, Power said.

